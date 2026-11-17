Despite a massive ₹1,437.25 crore global collection through Monday, November 16, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 is still trailing the massive ₹2,070.30 crore worldwide record set by his 2016 blockbuster Dangal by ₹633 crore, according to tracker Sacnilk.

To close this gap, the epic is relying heavily on mainland China—the same market that powered Dangal with a staggering ₹1,305.29 crore—though Beijing's censors have yet to give the green light.

According to a recent Sacnilk report, the film has been officially submitted for mainland censor clearance, with a targeted release window between January and March 2027. This proposed rollout also covers Japan, Russia, and South Korea.

Box-office breakdown: A softer Tuesday ahead On Day 12, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend witnessed a weekday slump, bringing in ₹32 crore net in India—a steep 57.3% drop from Sunday's ₹75 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

The occupancy for the film on Monday settled at 25.3% across 22,395 shows, with Hindi remaining the dominant language, contributing ₹23.75 crore, followed by Malayalam ( ₹2.85 crore), Kannada ( ₹2 crore), Tamil ( ₹1.90 crore), and Telugu ( ₹1.50 crore).

Up to Day 11, Hindi shows generated 76.6% of the film's total India net.

Internationally, Ramayana added ₹10 crore on Monday, taking its overseas gross to ₹490 crore. Added to an India gross of ₹947.25 crore, the global total sits at ₹1,437.25 crore.

The film is headed for a slower Tuesday (Day 13), its advance sales showed. By midnight, Sacnilk's tracker showed ₹9.95 crore in pre-sales (excluding blocked seats), representing roughly 5.30 lakh tickets across 23,326 shows with 10% occupancy.

Hindi made up 68% of this advance, and 3D formats ( ₹7.38 crore) comfortably outpaced 2D ( ₹4.81 crore). Maharashtra ( ₹1.94 crore), Delhi, and Karnataka led the state-wise advance bookings.

(Note: Box-office and advance-booking figures are Sacnilk estimates and may differ from producer figures. The platform counts the film's first week as eight days).

China hurdle: Edits, delays, and a 2027 window Securing a mainland China release has been a drawn-out process. According to initial reports from News Karnataka in July, a Golden Week promotional tour was hinted at, subject to local approvals.

By August 13, NewsBytes reported that Sony had teased a November release on Weibo under the title Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince, noting that the China cut would be trimmed by 33 minutes to meet local content guidelines.

However, the November window for the mainland was missed.

While Sacnilk reported a November 12 release in Hong Kong (in Hindi with Chinese and English subtitles), Pinkvilla noted on November 11 that a mainland date remained elusive before Sacnilk confirmed the early 2027 target.

If approved, it would end a long dry spell for Indian cinema in China. According to The Free Press Journal, no Hindi film has debuted there in several years—a decline in interest that NewsBytes linked to the aftermath of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

The 'massive ask' of matching Dangal's legacy To overtake Dangal, Ramayana needs to pull in just under half of what the wrestling drama made in China. Every extra crore earned domestically or in other overseas territories lowers that required threshold, according to an NDTV Profit report.

According to Sacnilk, Sony’s marketing strategy in China relies heavily on Tiwari’s directorial connection to Dangal.

Trade analyst Akshaye Rathi suggested the epic could secure a colossal 20,000 to 25,000 screens—more than double the 10,000 screens Dangal eventually commanded.

Additionally, Variety India noted a freeze on new Japanese film approvals since November 2025, which might reduce competition for premium screens.

Yet, replicating Dangal is a "massive ask," Sacnilk noted. Dangal opened in China in May 2017 to $12.5 million and ultimately raked in $193.05 million ( ₹1,305.29 crore), per Box Office Mojo.

Asia in Cinema recorded a massive 294% week-on-week jump, fueled by strong word-of-mouth around its themes of gender and family. China contributed 63% of its global gross—an achievement made even more impressive given China Daily's report that the country admitted just 34 foreign films a year under its revenue-sharing quota at the time.

This China benchmark outlasted Indian blockbusters like Baahubali 2, which earned a comparatively modest ₹80.56 crore there.

While foreign releases like Zootopia 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day have performed well recently, local films still commanded over 80% of the Chinese box office in 2025 and 2026.