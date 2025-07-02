Will Sean 'Diddy' Combs get out of jail? What happens next after being found guilty on prostitution charges?

Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty on Wednesday (July 2) of transporting women for prostitution but acquitted on more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges that could have put him behind bars for life. Now, the 55-year-old music mogul’s legal fate hinges on several next steps as he awaits sentencing.

Defense pushes for bail Immediately after the verdict, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo urged US District Judge Arun Subramanian to release Combs on bond. Agnifilo argued that with the sex trafficking counts off the table, Combs should no longer be held in jail pending sentencing.

“In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking ... he should be released,” Agnifilo said, proposing a $1 million bond and strict conditions that would allow Combs to travel only between Florida, New York, and California while surrendering his passport.

Prosecution opposes release Prosecutors strongly opposed bail, citing what they called Combs’ history of witness intimidation, drug use, and disregard for the law.

Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey argued that Combs remains a flight risk: “There’s a real risk that he will commit new crimes and attempt to flee justice.”

Judge Subramanian did not rule immediately and instructed both sides to submit written arguments. A decision could come within days.

Possible sentence Combs was convicted of two felony counts under the Mann Act for transporting Casandra Ventura and another woman named Jane for prostitution. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, meaning he faces up to 20 years total if the sentences run consecutively.

Sentencing will be scheduled after prosecutors and defense lawyers submit formal recommendations. No date has yet been set.

Can he appeal? After sentencing, Combs is expected to appeal. His legal team will have to convince the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals. Appeals can take years.

What happens next? Judge Subramanian will decide whether Combs is released on bail pending sentencing.

Sentencing arguments will be filed by both sides in the coming weeks.

The sentencing hearing date will be set later this year.

Any appeal will likely take years to resolve. As Combs left the courtroom, he smiled at his family and said: “I’ll be home soon.”