Will Smith reveals he turned down Nolan's Inception because he ‘didn’t get it’

Will Smith has opened up about one of the major film roles he regrets turning down—Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception’.

In a recent interview with Kiss Xtra via HuffPost, the actor admitted that the complex sci-fi thriller didn’t make sense to him at the time.

He said, "I don’t think I’ve ever said it publicly but I am going to say it because we are opening up to one another. Chris Nolan brought me ‘Inception’ first and I didn’t get it. I’ve never said that out loud. Now that I think about it, it’s those movies that go into those alternate realities… they don’t pitch well. But I am hurt by those, too.”

This is not the first time the actor turned down a film that went on become a big hit.

Smith’s confession adds ‘Inception’ to a growing list of critically acclaimed films he turned down, including ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Django Unchained’. His decision to pass on ‘Inception’ was previously hinted at by The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that Brad Pitt was Nolan’s first choice, though he never signed on. Smith was next in line, but pulled out after failing to connect with the story.

While Smith has had a successful career, this revelation highlights how even top stars sometimes miss opportunities—not from lack of interest, but simply because the timing or the vision doesn't quite line up.

About ‘Inception’ Released in 2010, ‘Inception’ went on to become a global success. Leonardo DiCaprio eventually took the lead role, and the film earned over $839 million at the box office. It has since become one of Nolan’s most celebrated works.

Apart from Leonardo, the film also featured Ken Watanabe, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Marion Cottilard, Tom Berenger, and Michael Cane.