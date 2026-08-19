Will Smith to star in Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Raaka? Details inside

Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's big-scale project Raaka has gained a lot of attention ever since it was announced. The title of the film helmed by Atlee was unveiled on Allu Arjun's 44th birthday. Amid anticipation surrounding the film's next big update, rumours claim that Hollywood star Will Smith might come on board with the project.

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Will Smith to shoot for Raaka: Report According to a report by Mid-day, Will Smith is currently in talks for Raaka. If true, the Oscar-winner is set to feature alongside Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the sci-fi film. Reportedly, Smith was approached last year to play the prime antagonist. It is said that an overseas schedule is currently in order after a year-long discussion.

A source close to the production told the portal that the schedule will be conducted post-September. “Will Smith’s dates are being worked out. The overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg,” the portal quoted a source.

However, the film team is yet to confirm these claims.

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Shah Rukh Khan's rumoured cameo Previously, reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan isn't a part of the film as many believed before. However, Mid-day reported that Khan would make a cameo appearance in Raaka. The report cited a source: “Shah Rukh will also join the international schedule at some point. He is currently shooting the final song for ‘King’, and will face the camera for ‘Raaka’ after September.”

Also Read | Deepika Padukone cheers for Allu Arjun as his new look from Atlee's Raaka is out

Raaka cast Raaka is also rumoured to star Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.

Mandanna is currently nursing a hip injury. She has been advised to take bed rest to fully recuperate from the injury before returning to work.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun has been keeping himself busy with the Raaka shoot.

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Deepika Padukone, who is also in the lead role, has been actively filming for the film. Eight months pregnant, she is reportedly focused on wrapping up her portions for the film, including heavy sequences, before welcoming her second child. She is expected to go on her maternity break in September.

Raaka is one of the biggest upcoming projects. Reportedly, the film is being mounted on a budget of over ₹700 crore.

It is being produced by Sun Pictures. It marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.