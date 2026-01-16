Will Smith travels the world in new docu-series: 6 adventures to check; North Pole, Himalayas, Kalahari Desert and more

Pole to Pole with Will Smith, a seven-part docu-series, will premiere for Indian viewers on 16 January on the National Geographic TV channel. Each episode will air every Friday at 9:30 PM.

This ambitious global series has been five years in the making. It follows Will Smith on an extraordinary journey across all seven continents.

From the frozen landscapes of Antarctica to the icy Arctic, the show takes viewers through some of the most extreme environments on Earth. Will Smith travels to the Amazon rainforest, the Himalayas, African deserts and remote Pacific islands.

Inspired by his late mentor, Dr Allen Counter, Will takes on intense challenges such as skiing to the South Pole. He dives under Arctic ice, climbs mountains and works closely with dangerous wildlife. Will is joined by scientists, explorers and local experts throughout the journey.

“This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever done - at times I feared I might not make it home! It’s an exploration not just of the planet’s edges, but of some of the most extraordinary people living there,” Will Smith said.

“From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world inspired my every step with awe and hope,” he added.

As Pole to Pole with Will Smith premieres tonight, here are 5 key adventures to watch out for:

South Pole The South Pole will premiere tonight, 16 January, at 9.30 PM on the National Geographic TV channel. In this episode, Will travels to the South Pole, where temperatures can fall below minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Also Read | How an Indian hiked to the South Pole to raise awareness about mental health

He skis and treks across vast icefields and faces powerful winds as he tries to climb a massive ice cliff. He completes the challenge with guidance from elite polar athlete Richard Parks.

Amazon forest The Amazon: Deadly Creatures will premiere on 23 January. In this episode, Will travels deep into the Ecuadorian Amazon to search for deadly creatures. Remember, Will Smith has feared spiders all his life.

Along with Professor Bryan Fry and local mountaineer Carla Perez, he descends 200 feet into a cave called the “womb of the Earth”. There, they find a giant tarantula and carefully extract its venom.

In the following episode on 30 January, Will Smith tries to find the world’s largest snake, the giant green anaconda. Then they take just one scale from the 17-foot snake.

Himalayas In the fourth episode, Will travels to Bhutan to explore the idea of happiness. This episode is more personal than physical. Guided by happiness expert Professor Dacher Keltner and writer Tshering Denkar, Will treks to a remote village at 13,000 feet.

The Pursuit of Happyness actor spends time in monasteries, speaks with Buddhist monks and learns how Himalayan communities find balance and meaning in harsh conditions.

Pacific Islands In the fifth episode, Will visits a remote South Pacific island to study a fragile marine ecosystem. Guided by marine ecologist John Aini, he sees how rising sea levels threaten island homes and culture.

With linguist Dr Mary Walworth, he helps record a ‘disappearing’ language spoken by only five people. Will reflects on family, heritage and the need to protect oceans and traditions.

Kalahari Desert In the sixth episode, Will Smith travels to Botswana to learn survival skills from one of the world’s oldest cultures. He lives with the San people and learns how they thrive in harsh desert conditions.

Will visits ancient rock art over 80,000 years old and attempts a traditional hunt. The experience humbles him with ancestral wisdom.

North Pole In the final episode of Pole to Pole with Will Smith, the actor completes his 100-day journey with his most dangerous challenge yet. He dives under the Arctic ice with polar ecologist Dr Allison Fong, facing extreme cold.

The team collects rare scientific samples, revealing new discoveries about Arctic life. Will Smith finds peace on top of the world.