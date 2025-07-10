Poker Face: Has the show been renewed for a third season? All you need to know

The second season of Rian Johnson's crime drama series Poker Face ends on Thursday, July 10. While the Poker Face Season 2 finale episode is called 'The End of the Road', it remains to be seen when fans can get to witness its third instalment in future.

In the last episode, lie detector Charlie Cale, essayed by Natasha Lyonne, starts questioning everything she believed in, while she is running from a hitman. Towards the end, Charlie loses her Plymouth Barracuda and finds out a nemesis in the Iguana, who posed as her sidekick and confidante Alex (Patti Harrison) over the past several episodes. Through her ability to hide any physical tells, she can easily lie to Charlie.

Charlie remains officially wanted on the list of FBI due to her involvement with the Iguana. Also, viewers saw her leading the killer directly to the safe house, where Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman) was staying. So, now that Charlie is back on the run, will she get to solve more crimes in the third instalment?

Will there be Poker Face Season 3? For now, Peacock has not made any official announcement regarding the highly anticipated third season of the series. This means that Poker Face has not been renewed for Season 3 or cancelled yet.

But there are chances that the series can happen in future, especially after Season 2 received a positive response from critics and viewers, and found its place among Peacock's Top 10 TV Shows list.

Recently, Poker Face Season 2 showrunner Tony Tost shared his dream guest list for the potential next season.

“Well, for me personally, Cissy Spacey, who is on my T-shirt… Getting someone like Paul Walter Hauser, Jon Bernthal. There’s a bevy of interesting people to get… Sam Rockwell, Benicio Del Toro would be interesting," The Direct quoted Tost as saying.

The first season of the show premiered on January 26, 2023, followed by Season 2 on May 8, 2025. There were several reasons behind the over two-year delay between the premieres, including the 2023 WGA and SAG strikes due to which film and TV production was significantly impacted.

So, if the series is renewed for Season 3, there are chances that fans won’t have to wait long for the new episodes.

FAQs 1. When will Poker Face Season 3 come out? As of now, the show has not been renewed for a third season by Peacock.

2. Who all are there in Poker Face? The show features Natasha Lyonne in the lead role of Charlie Cale. She was joined by Benjamin Bratt, Simon Helberg, Rhea Perlman, Steve Buscemi and Patti Harrison among others.