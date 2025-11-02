Will there be a Selling Sunset season 10? What we know so far about the Netflix series’ future

Fans of Selling Sunset are once again asking the big question: Will there be another season of the hit Netflix reality show? Season 9 of Selling Sunset premiered on October 29, 2025, bringing back plenty of luxury homes, stylish outfits, and emotional showdowns. But Netflix has not yet confirmed whether the real estate reality show will return for Season 10, as per People.

Since its debut in 2019, Selling Sunset has followed the glamorous lives of the Oppenheim Group’s real estate agents as they sell some of Los Angeles’ most expensive homes. Led by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, the show mixes high-end property tours with high-stakes office drama.

Who’s been in the spotlight Over the years, the cast has included Mary Bonnet, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, Alanna Gold, and newcomer Sandra Vergara. Season 9 also featured a brief return by former cast member Heather Rae El Moussa, who left the series after Season 7. Recently, Sandara Vergara joined the cast in season 9.

The newest season continued to deliver lavish listings and personal tensions, keeping fans hooked from start to finish.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed season 10 So far, Netflix has not officially renewed Selling Sunset for a tenth season. The last big update came in November 2023, when Jason Oppenheim confirmed that season 8 is in the pipeline. After a year, in November 2024, Netflix announced that season 9 was in production. Since then, there’s been no word about a renewal.

Jason Oppenheim previously told The Hollywood Reporter that anything beyond Season 3 felt like “icing,” hinting that the team already feels grateful for the show’s long run.

What the cast says about the future Some cast members have opened up about whether the show should continue. Nicole Young told TooFab in October 2025 that she believes the series “might have run its course.” She’s moving to Tennessee to focus on real estate in Nashville, though she says it’s not a full goodbye to Los Angeles.

Mary Bonnet, however, remains more positive. She told TooFab she believes the strong ratings from Season 9 could lead to another season, though she hinted there “might have to be some changes.”

If Selling Sunset does return, fans can likely expect to see familiar faces such as Chrishell Stause, Mary Bonnet, Emma Hernan, and the Oppenheim brothers. Until then, all nine seasons are available to stream on Netflix, perfect for anyone wanting to revisit the drama, luxury, and breathtaking real estate that made Selling Sunset a global favorite.

FAQs 1. Has Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for Season 10? No, Netflix has not officially renewed Selling Sunset for Season 10 as of now. The future of the show remains uncertain.

2. When did Selling Sunset Season 9 premiere? Season 9 premiered on October 29, 2025, on Netflix, featuring both returning and new cast members.