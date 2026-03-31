Will they be renewed or not? The Bear, Outlander, Hacks set to end with final seasons in 2026

Three of television’s most celebrated series—The Bear, Outlander and Hacks—are all set to conclude in 2026, prompting a wave of uncertainty among viewers asking the same question: will they be renewed or not?
The answer, at least for now, appears to be no. Each of these award-winning shows is heading towards a planned ending, signalling a broader shift in how streaming platforms approach long-running hits.
The Bear, the critically acclaimed kitchen drama, surprised audiences with news of its conclusion. The announcement came unexpectedly when Jamie Lee Curtis revealed online that the upcoming season would be the last. She praised the team for “completing the story of this extraordinary family,” a statement that was later confirmed by industry reports.
The FX series, led by Jeremy Allen White, has followed chef Carmy through intense personal and professional struggles. The decision to end after five seasons suggests a deliberate creative choice. The previous season left major questions unresolved, including Carmy’s decision to step away from the restaurant and his strained relationship with Sydney, played by Ayo Edebiri. The final season is expected to bring closure to these arcs.
Meanwhile, Outlander has already begun its farewell journey. Its eighth and final season premiered on Starz on March 6, 2026, marking the end of a nearly 12-year run. The series, based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, has built a loyal global fan base through its blend of historical drama and time-travel romance.
Starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, the show now faces an unusual challenge. The source material remains incomplete, leaving the final episodes to chart their own course. This has heightened anticipation, as viewers are unsure how the story will conclude or what fate awaits its central characters.
In contrast, Hacks is ending exactly as planned. The HBO Max comedy, featuring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, returns on April 9, 2026 for its fifth and final season. From the outset, the show’s creators envisioned a five-season arc, aiming for a complete and structured narrative rather than an open-ended run.
Einbinder has previously spoken about this approach, noting that the series was carefully mapped out to reach a defined conclusion. Co-created by Paul W. Downs, the show has been praised for its sharp writing and character development.
The simultaneous end of these three major titles reflects a growing trend in the streaming era: prioritising storytelling over longevity. Rather than extending shows indefinitely, creators and platforms appear more willing to conclude narratives on their own terms.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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