Will Trent Season 4: From cast and expected release date to storyline — Here's what we know

ABC has locked in Will Trent for another season, keeping Ramón Rodríguez’s crime-solving special agent on the case. The network has ordered 18 episodes for season 4 - a bump that gives fans even more time with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation team, reports People. Rodríguez is not just back in front of the camera.

After directing the season 3 premiere, he confirmed to the Los Angeles Times in June 2025 that he will be behind the lens again next year. “It makes the most sense for me to direct the premiere as I did this past season,” he said.

Will Trent Season 4: Release date ABC has not nailed down the exact premiere date, but the plan is for Will Trent to return in early 2026. That lines up with the show’s usual schedule - season 1 and season 3 kicked off in January, while season 2 landed in February. The formula has worked well, so the network does not seem eager to change it, the outlet said.

Will Trent Season 4 cast: Who might be back? The core cast — Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn — has been steady since episode one, though ABC has not formally announced season 4’s lineup. Season 3 brought in Gina Rodriguez as assistant district attorney Marion Alba, who also became Will’s love interest. Co-showrunner Liz Heldens told TV Line in April 2025 that she “wouldn’t rule out her coming back in Season 4 at all.”

Scott Foley joined last season as Dr. Seth McDale, and while his return is not locked in, the team has said they can work around his schedule. Season 3 also introduced Will’s biological father, Sheriff Caleb Roussard (Yul Vazquez). His future on the show is still up in the air.

Will Trent creators drop hints about season 4 By the end of Will Trent Season 3, “every character on the show is going through a little bit of a seismic change,” co-showrunner Daniel Thomsen told Screen Rant in May 2025. Season 4 will lean into those shifts while digging deeper into Will’s complicated family ties. Heldens said bringing in Caleb opens the door to explore both the good and bad sides of that relationship. Thomsen agreed, noting, “Adding Caleb provides so many story opportunities that we’re excited about exploring.”

Where to watch Will Trent? The first three seasons of Will Trent are streaming on Hulu for anyone who wants to catch up before the new cases drop.

FAQs

Is there a Will Trent season 4? Yes, the show has been renewed for its fourth season.

How many seasons of Will Trent have been on? Will Trent currently has three completed seasons.