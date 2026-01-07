Will Vijay's Jana Nayagan be postponed? CBFC nod awaited with less than 48 hours left for release

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, January 7, deferred the hearing on a petition seeking a censor certificate for actor Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Jana Nayagan’, according to reports. The hearing was deferred as Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan was engaged in another matter before the Chief Justice’s bench, Mathrubhumi reported.

Vijay had sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate so that his film, ‘Jana Nayagan’ could be released on January 9. With less than 48 hours left for the scheduled release of the movie and no new hearing date out yet, it is now being speculated if the movie release will be postponed.

According to a report in NDTV, the hearing may now take place on Friday, the release day of the film. Also Read | Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay's film sells almost 12 times more tickets than Sivakarthikeyan's Parashakti

The film team, having completed all work for the film, sent it for censorship on december 18. A day later, the censor board advised the filmmakers to remove some scenes and mute some dialogues. Even as KVN Productions, the film production company made the advised changes and re-submitted the movie for a review, the censor board did not provide them with a censor certificate.

Subsequently, the Censor Board found the film fit for a U/A certificate, but later referred it to the Revising Committee after flagging a scene it said could hurt religious sentiments.

As only two days was left for the release of the film, the production company moved the Madras High Court. They argued that since no one has seen the film, it was unclear how such a complaint was made.

The court had then asked the CBFC to submit the complaint made against the film by January 7.

During the hearing, the judge had also asked the KVN Productions why couldn't the film be postposed. “Why can't the film be postponed to the 10th? Will a solution not emerge if we wait?” the court asked.

In response, the production company mentioned that changing the release date, which had already been announced and scheduled for January 9, would cause a huge revenue loss.

‘Jana Nayagan’ is touted to be Vijay's last film as the 51-year-old actor is expecte d to retire from cinema to focus on his political career.