Willie Colon's cause of death: What's known as Salsa music icon dies at 75

Salsa music icon Willie Colon died on Saturday, his family and longtime manager said. He was 75. Colon, known best as a trombonist but who was also a bandleader and producer, was born in the Bronx. He was known for blending the Puerto Rican music of his parents and grandparents with his home city's jazz.

Willie Colon's cause of death While the cause of Colon's death is not disclosed, a report claimed that he was hospitalised in a New York hospital for respiratory problems.

The report, however, do not provide details such as a named illness, whether there was an underlying chronic condition, or whether additional complications developed.

Family confirms death According to The Guardian, the family said on Colón’s Facebook page: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colón. He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his beloved family.

“While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever.

“Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time of mourning. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief.”

"We've lost an architect of the New York sound," manager Pietro Carolos was quoted by AFP as saying.

