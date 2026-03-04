‘Windows shake, doors rattle’: Lara Dutta shares Dubai experience amid Iran-Israel conflict

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Lara Dutta has shared her experience of being in Dubai during the escalating conflict in the Middle East, saying the past few days have been “stressful” and “scary”.

The actor is currently in the UAE city with her daughter and husband, former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi.

Speaking in a video shared online on Wednesday, Dutta said she had travelled to Dubai for a brand-related commitment when the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified.

Recalling the tense atmosphere, she said she could hear explosions and see missile interceptions while she was at a studio.

"I can't lie (been) stressful days. We are nervous and it's been scary. Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe, not even once," the actor said in a video clip, admitting that the nervous energy compelled her to make it.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply after the United States and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran on February 28. Tehran later responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as US military installations across the Gulf region, including areas close to major cities like Dubai.

Despite the tense situation, Dutta praised the UAE authorities for their response.

"…We feel like we count, we matter. The UAE government as somebody living in this city, is making sure they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe," she said, describing the administration’s efforts as “incredible”.

The actor also expressed admiration for the workers who continue to keep the city running, from gardeners to delivery riders, calling them everyday heroes.

However, Dutta admitted that the uncertainty has been difficult, especially for families with children.

"We are trying to get back to Mumbai, more so because the kids are lot more nervous, we are as well as grown-ups. We are trying to get out," an emotional Dutta said.

Reflecting on past experiences, she added: "I was in India, obviously, when India and Pakistan went to war, and we saw how well our country protected us then. And it's the same here. No one, no civilian, deserves to live in fear or be caught up in a war that is destabilising an entire region."

Dutta said she hopes that “common sense and better judgement would prevail” as tensions continue.

Several colleagues from the film industry responded to her post with messages of support. Actor Richa Chadha commented, "I'm glad you're safe, Lara, and credit where credit is due to the UAE govt."

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey added, "Lara my dearest, you hang in there, all will be well. Stay together stay strong, this will be over soon."

Earlier, actors Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan were also stranded in the UAE during the conflict but have since safely returned to India.

