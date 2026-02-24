Winona Ryder joins Netflix's Wednesday Season 3, reunites with Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton

Actor Winona Ryder is set to appear in the third season of Netflix’s hit supernatural series Wednesday, marking a major addition to the show’s expanding cast. The announcement confirms a creative reunion involving several long-time collaborators linked to filmmaker Tim Burton.

Winona Ryder Joins ‘Wednesday’ Season 3 According to reports, Ryder has signed on for a guest starring role, though details about her character are being kept confidential.

Her casting brings together key figures from the recently released film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, where Wednesday lead actor Jenna Ortega portrayed Ryder’s on-screen daughter. Burton directed that film and continues to serve as director and executive producer on Wednesday, while series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar also worked on the screenplay for the sequel.

In a statement welcoming Ryder to the series, Burton said, “I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world. And she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her.”

The collaboration reflects a creative partnership between Burton and Ryder that stretches back decades. Ryder rose to global fame through Burton’s films, most notably Beetlejuice (1988), where she played Lydia Deetz, and Edward Scissorhands (1990), a gothic fantasy that became one of Burton’s defining works. Their shared artistic style — blending dark humour, fantasy and outsider characters — has remained influential in popular culture and continues to shape the tone of Wednesday.

Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar also praised Ryder’s addition to the series, saying, “When it comes to Outcasts, Winona Ryder is the GOAT. Her legendary partnership with Tim Burton has defined some of cinema’s most unforgettable characters. We loved collaborating with her on ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to Nevermore.”

Ryder’s casting also marks a quick return to Netflix following her role in Stranger Things, where she played Joyce Byers across five seasons. The sci-fi drama, which premiered in 2016, helped introduce Ryder to a new generation of viewers and re-established her as a major television presence.

Her reunion with Jenna Ortega has drawn particular attention among fans. Ortega, who gained widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams, has often cited classic gothic performances — including Ryder’s early roles — as influences on her acting style. Their previous collaboration in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice strengthened that intergenerational connection, making Ryder’s arrival in the Wednesday universe a natural extension of the partnership.

Since its debut in 2022, Wednesday has become one of Netflix’s most successful series, praised for its dark aesthetic, mystery-driven storytelling and Ortega’s performance. The show follows Wednesday Addams as she navigates life at Nevermore Academy while investigating supernatural crimes and uncovering family secrets.