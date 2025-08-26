With Love, Meghan back on Netflix with Season 2; Meghan Markle jokes about 'secret' third child

Meghan Markle is back on Netflix with the highly anticipated second season of her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. Premiered on Tuesday, August 26, the show witnessed the Duchess of Sussex joking about a "third child," which others might have “never heard of”, People magazine reported.

With Love, Meghan returns with Season 2 The moment about Meghan talking about the third child came when she and guest Chrissy Teigen were seen creating jewelry that had flowers representing the birth months of their children.

Meghan, 44, is the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom she shares with husband Prince Harry. On the other hand, Teigen and her longtime partner, John Legend, have two daughters, Luna and Esti, as well as two sons, named Miles and Wren.

"Let’s pick which flowers we want for our children’s birth months. Miles is May? So Miles and Archie were both Lily of the valley. And honsworth, this one," People magazine quoted Meghan as saying. In reply, Teigen asked whether the Duchess of Sussex has a child named Honsworth.

To this, Meghan joked that it was her child, "you have never heard of". Teigen further stated that she might have missed that.

The star of With Love, Meghan went on to say that it would have been "impressive" if she could have kept a secret like that in her life.

But later she clarified that she was actually talking about the flower.

A person behind the camera stated that the flower was actually called 'Hawthorn' and not 'Honsworth'.

At this point, Meghan and Teigen were shown bursting into laughter.

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have more children? A few years ago, Prince Harry hinted that he and his partner are not planning to have more than two children.

In an interview with British Vogue in September 2019, he stated that they would have a "maximum" of two children.

Meanwhile, Meghan shared on her show that she reconnected with her long-time friend Teigen a "couple of years ago". The two of them are believed to have first met each other on the set of Deal or No Deal.

FAQs Who all will feature as guests on With Love, Meghan? Besides Chrissy Teigen, the show will feature Tan France, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Jamie Kern Lima, Heather Dorak and Daniel Martin among others.

When did first season of With Love, Meghan come out? The show originally premiered in March this year.

