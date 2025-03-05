With Love, Meghan might be the Duchess’ ‘last TV show’, Netflix shows gets only 2.4 IMDb rating, 29% on Rotten Tomatoes

Meghan Markle's new cooking show, With Love, Meghan, premiered on Netflix on Tuesday and things are not looking great. While some are heavily criticising the show for trying too hard, with one critic calling it an "exercise in narcissism," others have defended Meghan.

With Love, Meghan showcases Meghan's love for cooking. The eight-part series sees her hosting celebrity guests on the show as they cook and talk about their lives. The show was delayed from January following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Critics review Meghan Markle show The show of the Duchess of Sussex seemingly underperformed as per the early reviews of audience and critics.

The Telegraph called the series an “exercise in narcissism.” "Meghan invites people to her pretend house" mentioned the paper's critic, and added, “They tell her how amazing she is. This happens for eight episodes.” The Guardian called the show ‘pointless' and predicted “it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show.” An excerpt read: “Oh God, it’s toe-curling stuff, but hardly surprising. We all saw Meghan show Oprah her chicken coop.”

Britain's The Times reviewed that the show was desperate in its "upbeatness" with Markle "presenting her extreme wealth and mind-bogglingly exclusive lifestyle as if it is available to anyone."

Internet reacts to With Love, Meghan Social media is currently filled with divided reactions to the show. Taking X, a fan wrote about the show, “Not Meghan telling us she’s no longer a Markle. She’s so freaking charming and elegant… I can’t and Mindy Kaling seems so kind as well. Meghan Sussex has surrounded herself with amazing people(sic).”

“Meghan Markle show is such a treat, it’s those show you watch for comfort, with your wine glass and dream. Tiktok saying Daniel didn’t know what was going on are liars that man was literally learning 10/10 #WithLoveMeghan (sic),” added someone else. Another one slammed the show and shared, “This is literally the most basic, uninspired content I’ve ever seen. My local grocery store makes better fruit rainbows. It’s not creative, it’s not original, it’s boring and even worse is her insufferable banter. This show is going to suck (sic).”

“She did it and they hate to see it. What haven’t they done, in hopes of destroying her? And here we are. She’s Living her best life (sic),” yet another fan defended Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, With Love, Meghan has received poor ratings overall. It earned as low as a 2.4 score on IMDb from over 1,500 user votes. On the other hand, the show received only a rating of 29% from seven critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

With Love, Meghan The show is being viewed as a make-or-break deal for Meghan, who signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020. It is being seen as a safer option to revive her career, without controversies.

With Love, Meghan stars Mindy Kaling, Meghan's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, influencer Delfina Blaquier, and celebrity chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters.

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex, Harry also appears at the end of the finale episode and joins Meghan, her mother Doria Ragland and friends for a brunch.

Meanwhile, Meghan launched her brand, As Ever, hours after the Netflix release. The brand has spreads and pre-made baking mixes for fans.