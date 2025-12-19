Wiz Khalifa sentenced by Romanian court to nine months in prison over drug possession charges

A Romanian court on Thursday sentenced American rapper Wiz Khalifa to nine months in jail for drug possession, more than a year after he took part in a music festival in the Eastern European country.

The 38-year-old Pittsburgh rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, rose to prominence with his breakout mixtape “Kush Orange Juice.”

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, citing a coastal resort in Constanta County, Khalifa was stopped by Romanian police after allegedly smoking cannabis on stage at the ‘Beach, Please!’ Festival in Costinesti in July 2024.

On stage in Romania last summer, he reportedly smoked a large, hand-rolled cigarette while singing his hit “Young, Wild & Free.”

Romania has some of the harsher drugs laws in Europe.

What did the prosecutors say? AP report, citing prosecutors, said that the American rapper was found in possession of more than 18 grams of cannabis, and that he consumed some on stage.

Khalifa was convicted of “possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption,” by the Constanta Court of Appeal, according to Romania’s national news agency, Agerpres.

The decision is final.

Earlier in April, a lower court in Constanta County issued Khalifa a criminal fine of 3,600 lei ($830) for “illegal possession of dangerous drugs.”

However, the prosecutors appealed the court’s decision and sought a higher sentence.

What does the Romanian law say about drug possession? Romania has some of the harsher drugs laws in Europe. Possession of cannabis for personal use is criminalised and can result in a prison sentence of between three months and two years, or a fine.

Will Wiz Khalifa be jailed in Romania? According to the AP, it is unclear whether Wiz Khalifa will serve his time in a Romanian jail.