Woman accuses actor Ajaz Khan of rape; FIR registered

A case was registered against actor Ajaz Khan on Sunday after a woman accused him of raping her on the pretext of helping her enter the film industry, an official said.

According to the Charkop police official, a 30-year-old woman recently filed a complaint alleging that Khan raped her at multiple locations with the promise that he would help get film roles.

The actor has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning rape and a probe is underway, the official added.

Earlier, Khan was named in a case along with many others for alleged obscene content in their web show ‘House Arrest’, which is streamed on the Ullu app.