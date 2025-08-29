Women like Saiyaara more; older men not that much: New study decodes mantra behind ₹563.5-crore box office worldwide

̌Saiyaara has become one of the biggest talking points at the box office in 2025. Reportedly made with around ₹50 crore, the film has minted ₹563.5 crore worldwide.

Many believe its success is driven mainly by Gen Z viewers, given its youthful genre and fresh cast. A recent study has tried to analyse the truth behind it.

Saiyaara scored 65 on the Ormax Power Rating (OPR), a key measure of audience likeability and word-of-mouth. Anything above the 60 benchmark signals sustained collections.

This explains why the Bollywood film, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, has held steady beyond its opening weekend and grown into a long-run hit. OPR shows that, while Gen Z played a role, broad appeal and positive word-of-mouth across audience groups were the real driving forces.

Saiyaara’s OPR shows a score of 68 among Gen Z while it is 63 among older audiences. Gender-wise, women across ages rated it similarly. But, among men, Gen Z scored much higher. Older men (30 or above), at 56, are the weakest audience segment.

According to Ormax, older men’s lower rating for Saiyaara can be explained by their changing expectations from cinema. For Gen Z men, films like Saiyaara mirror their struggles with love, heartbreak and identity.

The protagonist, Krish Kapoor, embodies their world: stylish, restless, yet emotionally deep. Krish standing by Vaani after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis reinforces Gen Z’s belief in lasting love.

But, older men seek escapism in films, not self-reflection, according to Ormax. For them, cinema is a distraction, not therapy. Saiyaara may impress them, but it doesn’t feel essential.

Women like Saiyaara more The generational divide seen among men does not appear among women. Themes like love, empathy and emotional connection hold universal appeal, according to Ormax.

For women, these values are tied less to age and more to identity. Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, builds on this by showing Krish’s growth from reckless and selfish to resilient and sincere.

He supports Vaani not out of obligation, but out of love. His sacrifices feel authentic, not melodramatic.