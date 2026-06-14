Women-led cinema was never a demand problem. It was a supply problem: Abundantia CEO Vikram Malhotra

Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, had an exclusive chat with LiveMint. Abundantia recently released Maa Behen on Netflix. The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, features Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan.

Q1. Abundantia has consistently backed women-led stories. At a time when female-led films are no longer niche, what has fundamentally changed in audience behaviour over the last decade?

A: The simple answer is that it’s not just audience behaviour that has changed. It’s also our understanding of the audience that has evolved. The assumption that a certain viewer only wanted a certain kind of hero or a certain kind of film was always a supply-side failure, not a demand-side reality.

I have seen it at close quarters with two films that I was a part of putting together - Kahaani shattered the myth that women-led films don't perform commercially. Queen further consolidated that fact.

What's changed most fundamentally since those times is data. Streaming made visible what was always there - a massive, underserved audience, hungry for female-led storytelling across every genre. Look at Abundantia’s success across genres to this effect - Horror, thriller, crime and biographical. Chhorii proved it in the horror space.

Shakuntala Devi and Sherni proved it in drama and social commentary. Daldal landed brilliantly in the crime space, and now Maa Behen has broken genres. The audience was always ready. We just needed platforms and the courage to meet her. Or him - because a lot of men were waiting for these stories too.

The generation under 35 today doesn't organise their emotional content needs by gender. They ask one question: Is this a compelling character in a compelling story? That's the only question that should ever have mattered. And if the answer is female-first, more power to that!

Q2. Women-led stories are rarely discussed as a business category. Internally, do you evaluate these projects differently in terms of budgets, marketing spend or ROI expectations?

A: We don't. Period. And, that's a key aspect. The moment you create a separate financial logic for a women-led project, you've already undermined it - you're saying structurally that you expect less, so you'll invest less. That self-fulfilling prophecy kept the category ridiculously small for decades.

Creative first, commercial always

Every project at Abundantia is evaluated on the same fundamentals: the strength of the story, the insight at its core, the creator’s vision, the talent attached, and whether the budget matches the film's potential. Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Jalsa, Chhorii, Daldal and now Maa Behen - these weren't apologetic bets. They were full creative and commercial commitments with sound business logic.

At Abundantia, we drive these decisions by the story's potential, not the protagonist's gender.

Q3. Audiences reward layered female protagonists but reject token representation. What separates genuinely progressive storytelling from simply putting a woman at the centre of the poster?

A: The test is simple and straightforward: set aside the gender of the protagonist and ask whether the story still has something entertaining and important to say. If the answer is no, you've made a poster, not a film.

Genuine progressive thinking comes from insight and conviction. Sherni wasn't just about a female forest officer - it was about institutional resistance to inconvenient truth-tellers. Jalsa wasn't about female guilt in isolation - it was about moral complexity. Chhorii used the horror genre to say something real about the discrimination that women in rural India absorb as background noise. And in Sarfira, Radhikka Madan's character wasn't a supporting role - she was a person with her own reckoning, her own stated authority. That specificity is what makes a character land.

Token representation fails because it starts outside-in: here is a woman; now give her things to do. Genuine storytelling starts inside-out — what does this person want, what do they fear, and what do they reveal at their worst and best? Gender then becomes one dimension of a larger conversation, not the entire pitch.

Q4. Has OTT democratised women-led storytelling in a way theatres still haven't, or are cinemas beginning to catch up?

A: OTT absolutely democratised the category - and is doing it at scale and at a regular cadence. Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa received strong support and amplification from our partners at Prime Video. Chhorii is another great example. On Prime Video, it found a massive audience, built a loyal fanbase, and became a franchise with Chhorii 2.

The streaming platform enabled these stories to punch above their conventional weight. Maa Behen is demonstrating that you don’t need to limit female-first stories to serious genres, and that you can make a serious point while having fun.

On the theatrical side, female-led films have now produced enough box-office evidence that the infrastructure needs to recalibrate. What theatres still need to address is not the films themselves but the release infrastructure - whether women-centred stories get the same screens, the same prime-time slots, the same promotional muscle that a conventional male-star vehicle gets by default. That parity still needs more work.

Q5. With tighter commissioning and greater pressure on profitability, has the OTT business become more conservative than people expected?

A: There has been a rationalisation - that's not a secret. The early years of market discovery, subscriber base expansion, and brand establishment have transitioned to greater leverage of audience data and insights built over the years and clearer markers of profitability and sustainability. And, that’s the best way to run successful, long-term businesses in any market. This isn’t being conservative. This is being smart and long-term focused.

The way I see it, commercial discipline doesn’t necessarily mean creative conservatism. Platforms are becoming more selective because they know their viewers want more than ever before - which means you need to make a sharper case for every project.

The stories still being made are genuinely compelling and have the potential to connect. Look at how amazingly Netflix has backed an unconventional film like Maa Behen. This shows serious intent on Netflix’s behalf, and the success only validates their belief. Truly distinct and original work is still finding a home. The quality of our work just needs to be better than it was.

Q6. How do you decide whether an idea becomes a film, a limited series or a multi-season universe? Has the decision become more business-led than creative-led?

A: The decision starts with the story and the storyteller’s vision. What will take this story to its full glory? Some stories have a single, focused arc - a moment of truth, a consequence. That's a film; the focus is on the power. Others are about the creation of a world, characters who reveal themselves over time. Breathe, and Daldal demanded a different architecture than a feature film.

That said, business reality also shapes where a story lives - and I'll be transparent about that. A streaming series must fit within the commissioning parameters. A theatrical release needs to justify itself in the marketplace. So, Abundantia has this ‘creative first, commercial always’ way of thinking.

What I resist is the version of short-sighted thinking that compresses a story that needs to breathe, or inflates a film into a series because a platform has a gap. That's where creative integrity breaks down. Our consistent anchors are audience-focused and novelty - how do we tell a story that doesn't rely on the tropes and clichés? If that's the starting point, the format usually becomes clear.

Q7. Do you think we are in a genuine structural shift in women-centric Hindi cinema, or is this another cycle?

A: It's structural this time. Every previous cycle was mostly driven by a single exceptional talent - Nargis, Nutan, Meena Kumari, Sridevi, Madhuri, Kajol, Rani, Vidya and other icons whose stardom and impact broke through and created space for these stories. When that star moved on, the space closed. What's different now is that the shift is audience-driven, not just talent-driven.

A generation of viewers who benchmark everything against global content is demanding characters who feel real. That demand doesn't disappear when one actor takes a break.

The second structural change is the ecosystem. We now have female directors, writers, showrunners and producers working at scale - consistently. Once you have that infrastructure, the pipeline is built institutionally, not individually.

It’s happening, but it’s still a work in progress. A lot needs to be done consistently, and Abundantia is doing its bit to champion this agenda.

Q8. Subedaar emerged as a major streaming success while Sarfira had a difficult theatrical journey. What have these two outcomes taught you about audience discovery?

A: They've taught me that platform is now as creative a decision as casting. Sarfira was a film we believed needed to be experienced in cinemas - the scale, the spirit, the emotional triumph in a community environment. But, the theatrical marketplace today has evolved with factors like streaming consumption windows and genre preferences indexed to screens; a film that would have found its audience over three weeks of great word-of-mouth a decade ago has four or five days before the pattern shifts.

Subedaar - a powerful action drama about a man navigating civilian life after a career of purpose - is best discovered at one's own pace and in one's own space. That's not a compromise. That's an elevation - a match between the story's emotional texture and the nature of the viewing experience. On Prime Video, it found exactly the audience it was built for. And, there it shattered records.

What I've taken strongly from both is what I've always believed in - that audiences are not fickle as they’re often made out to be; they're value-conscious. They will find a story they want, wherever it lives, if you give them a reason to look. Ego about the platform is the enemy of the audience.

Q9. As AI enters filmmaking through Abundantia aiON and your InVideo partnership, can technology help diversify voices — or is there a risk of content becoming more formulaic?

A: Our philosophy at aiON is simple: human first, AI empowered. AI's real promise is removing the barriers that have historically kept certain stories from being told - genre definition, barriers of budget, visual scale and production complexity. A filmmaker with a genuinely original vision who couldn't access the infrastructure can now tell a story that was previously impossible. That's a great democratisation of creative voice, if used correctly.

Also Read | Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment on being the outsider

The risk of formulaic content doesn't come from AI. It comes from using AI to optimise for what's already worked - to generate more of the familiar rather than unlock the unfamiliar. That's a human failure of imagination. Every major leap in cinema - sound, colour, digital — could have been used to make existing things cheaper. What the visionaries did was use those tools to tell stories that couldn't have existed before. That's the standard we've set for aiON. The proof will be in the slate.

Q10. Are younger filmmakers naturally writing more complex female characters today, or does the industry still unconsciously default to old patterns?

A: The younger generation is genuinely different. Take Suresh Triveni and our partnership with him to form Opening Image - Suresh is a planet-class filmmaker with unique reference points for what a female character can be. He doesn’t assume that a woman in a story needs to be justified. She just is. Suresh and a band of younger, progressive filmmakers are breaking the norm and telling stories that defy previously held beliefs.

Unconscious default is called unconscious for a reason. You can be entirely well-intentioned and still reach for the familiar crutch under pressure - the female character who exists to motivate the male protagonist, or who gets to be complex only until the third act demands she become supportive or unconsciously submissive. These are structural patterns baked into the grammar everyone learns from watching thousands of films before they ever write one.