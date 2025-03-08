Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Women’s Day 2025 is celebrated on March 8. Let’s take a look at 10 outstanding movies about women directed by women.
Story: Aspiring cinematographer Kaira faces heartbreak, eviction and family tensions, leading her to Goa. Therapy with Jug helps her confront abandonment issues.
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Zafar
Director: Gauri Shinde
OTT release on: Netflix, Apple TV, YouTube (Rent)
Story: Paroma follows a 40-year-old housewife whose identity revolves around family roles. A photojournalist’s project sparks her self-discovery, leading to an affair, societal rejection and a breakdown.
Cast: Raakhee, Mukul Sharma, Deepankar Dey
Director: Aparna Sen
OTT release on: YouTube
Story: Bob, a disillusioned actor, and Charlotte, a restless young woman, meet in Tokyo’s Park Hyatt hotel. Bonding over loneliness, they explore the city, form a deep connection and share a heartfelt farewell.
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Giovanni Ribisi
Director: Sofia Coppola
OTT release on: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video
Story: Deepak mistakenly brings the wrong bride, Jaya, home instead of Phool. Phool, stranded, finds refuge at a tea stall. Jaya, escaping an abusive marriage, is arrested but later freed. She helps reunite Deepak and Phool before pursuing her education in Dehradun.
Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav
Director: Kiran Rao
OTT release on: Netflix
Story: Aditi’s arranged wedding brings together her chaotic Indian family, revealing secrets, love and tensions.
Cast: Vasundhara Das, Shefali Shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Director: Mira Nair
OTT release on: YouTube
Story: Set in the 1940s, Qala follows an aspiring singer’s toxic relationship with her domineering mother. Haunted by guilt over sabotaging an orphan singer, Qala rises to fame but ultimately succumbs to her trauma.
Cast: Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan
Director: Anvita Dutt
OTT release on: Netflix
Story: Jo March, a teacher in 1868 New York, publishes a story while navigating love, loss and family. Flashbacks reveal her childhood, sibling bonds and heartbreaks.
Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep
Director: Greta Gerwig
OTT release on: Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Story: Five pregnant women join Nandita’s prenatal class, where they embrace motherhood while discovering their identities.
Cast: Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu
Director: Anjali Menon
OTT release on: SonyLIV
Story: A traditional South Indian woman, Lakshmi, struggles to adjust to the USA after marriage. Tensions rise with her teenage daughter, leading Lakshmi to seek solace online.
Cast: Shobhana, Nasir Abdullah, Preeti Vissa
Director: Revathi
OTT release on: YouTube
Story: Badru endures abuse from her alcoholic husband, Hamza, who fakes quitting drinking. After he causes her miscarriage, she tortures him but spares his life. He dies accidentally, and Badru embraces newfound freedom.
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma
Director: Jasmeet K. Reen
OTT release on: Netflix
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.