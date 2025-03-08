Women’s Day 2025: 10 Outstanding movies directed by women; watch OTT releases

Women’s Day 2025 is celebrated on March 8. Let’s take a look at 10 outstanding movies about women directed by women.

Dear Zindagi Story: Aspiring cinematographer Kaira faces heartbreak, eviction and family tensions, leading her to Goa. Therapy with Jug helps her confront abandonment issues.

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Zafar

Director: Gauri Shinde

OTT release on: Netflix, Apple TV, YouTube (Rent)

Paroma Story: Paroma follows a 40-year-old housewife whose identity revolves around family roles. A photojournalist’s project sparks her self-discovery, leading to an affair, societal rejection and a breakdown.

Cast: Raakhee, Mukul Sharma, Deepankar Dey

Director: Aparna Sen

OTT release on: YouTube

Lost in Translation Story: Bob, a disillusioned actor, and Charlotte, a restless young woman, meet in Tokyo’s Park Hyatt hotel. Bonding over loneliness, they explore the city, form a deep connection and share a heartfelt farewell.

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Giovanni Ribisi

Director: Sofia Coppola

OTT release on: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Laapataa Ladies Story: Deepak mistakenly brings the wrong bride, Jaya, home instead of Phool. Phool, stranded, finds refuge at a tea stall. Jaya, escaping an abusive marriage, is arrested but later freed. She helps reunite Deepak and Phool before pursuing her education in Dehradun.

Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav

Director: Kiran Rao

OTT release on: Netflix

Monsoon Wedding Story: Aditi’s arranged wedding brings together her chaotic Indian family, revealing secrets, love and tensions.

Cast: Vasundhara Das, Shefali Shah, Naseeruddin Shah

Director: Mira Nair

OTT release on: YouTube

Qala Story: Set in the 1940s, Qala follows an aspiring singer’s toxic relationship with her domineering mother. Haunted by guilt over sabotaging an orphan singer, Qala rises to fame but ultimately succumbs to her trauma.

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan

Director: Anvita Dutt

OTT release on: Netflix

Little Women Story: Jo March, a teacher in 1868 New York, publishes a story while navigating love, loss and family. Flashbacks reveal her childhood, sibling bonds and heartbreaks.

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep

Director: Greta Gerwig

OTT release on: Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Wonder Women Story: Five pregnant women join Nandita’s prenatal class, where they embrace motherhood while discovering their identities.

Cast: Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Director: Anjali Menon

OTT release on: SonyLIV

Mitr, My Friend Story: A traditional South Indian woman, Lakshmi, struggles to adjust to the USA after marriage. Tensions rise with her teenage daughter, leading Lakshmi to seek solace online.

Cast: Shobhana, Nasir Abdullah, Preeti Vissa

Director: Revathi

OTT release on: YouTube

Darlings Story: Badru endures abuse from her alcoholic husband, Hamza, who fakes quitting drinking. After he causes her miscarriage, she tortures him but spares his life. He dies accidentally, and Badru embraces newfound freedom.

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma

Director: Jasmeet K. Reen

OTT release on: Netflix