Womens Day 2026: Anupam Kher hails power of women, says they 'shape families, communities, and society'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): What would the world look like without the strength and resilience that women bring to it every single day?

As people across the globe mark International Women's Day, messages of appreciation have been pouring in from all walks of life and amid these wishes, Anupam Kher has also joined the chorus.

While speaking to ANI on the special occasion, Kher highlighted the invaluable role women play in shaping families, communities and society at large. The' Saaransh' actor also spoke about the incredible strength that comes with the ability to create life. Calling that power the "greatest," Kher said women deserve to be celebrated not just for a day, but throughout the year.

"On International Women's Day, my heartfelt salute to all the women of the world. I truly believe that whoever has the power to give birth to another life is the greatest, and that is a woman," Kher told ANI.

"Best wishes to you today and for 365 days. You are great. All women are great... Happy Women's Day," he added.

On the professional front, the 'Tanvi The Great' star will next be seen in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' the sequel to the beloved 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film remains a fan favourite for its relatable storytelling and memorable performances.

Kher also has other projects lined up, including the upcoming film 'Fauzi', starring Prabhas.