Wonder Man trailer OUT: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley star in Marvel’s bold meta satire

Marvel Studios has officially released the long-awaited trailer for its upcoming series Wonder Man, giving fans their first look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular superhero and Sir Ben Kingsley reprising his fan-favourite role as Trevor Slattery.

The series marks a fresh addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), blending Hollywood satire with superhero spectacle.

MCU unveils the trailer of ‘Wonder Man’ In the newly unveiled trailer, viewers are introduced to Simon Williams (played by Abdul-Mateen II), an aspiring actor who is stunned when celebrated filmmaker Von Kovak — portrayed by Zlatko Burić, known for his role in ‘Superman’ — announces plans to remake a classic film titled Wonder Man, one that Simon idolised as a child.

Determined to secure the lead role, Simon embarks on a tumultuous journey through Hollywood, where he crosses paths with Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), the eccentric failed actor best remembered for impersonating the Mandarin in ‘Iron Man 3’ (2013).

Kingsley’s character, who reappeared in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (2021), returns in ‘Wonder Man’ with the same blend of humour and tragic charm that made him a standout in previous Marvel instalments. The series is co-created and executive-produced by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also directed the first episode.

The trailer teases a self-aware and comedic take on fame, identity, and redemption within the MCU, as Simon’s pursuit of stardom becomes intertwined with his evolution as a reluctant hero.

Is MCU's ‘Wonder Man’ different from the one in the comics? Yes. So far, the show seems to be different from the character in the comics.

Created in 1964 by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Don Heck, Wonder Man first appeared in Marvel Comics as Simon Williams — the son of wealthy industrialist Sanford Williams.

After his company faces ruin due to competition from Stark Industries, Simon is manipulated by Baron Zemo and imbued with ionic energy that grants him superhuman strength. Initially an adversary of the Avengers, he later reforms and becomes a loyal member of the team.

