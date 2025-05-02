Meet highest paid child actor in the world, earned more than Gal Gadot, Blake Lively and Zendaya, not even 18

Talent sees no age in the world of entertainment. A young star became the living proof in Hollywood when she took home the highest pay cheque for a child actor at 17. She earned ₹10 million for a single film, outpacing big names from the industry such as Nicole Kidman, Blake Lively and Zendaya.

Advertisement

World's highest-paid child actor Reports claim that the highest-paid child actor is none other than Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown's salary Going by the claims in multiple portals, Brown who rose to fame with Netflix's Stranger Things, received a whopping $10 million for starring in and co-producing Enola Holmes 2 in 2022.

This is not it, reportedly she was paid $250k per episode of Stranger Things Season 3 ($2 million for the entire season).

While the remuneration of $10 million might seem less in 2025, one must take into account that 3 years ago even popular celebrities such as Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Gal Gadot.

While Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya reportedly earned around $6-8 million for Dune Part 1 (2021), Gal Gadot was paid around $2-5 million for the 2022 release, Death on the Nile.

Advertisement

Compared to recent times, Millie Bobby Brown's the then salary is still higher than a seasoned actor like Blake Lively. Blake earned $3 million for her role in It Ends With Us, as per a report of Metro Money.

Reportedly, actor Rachel Zegler earned $1 million for her role in Disney's big-budget movie, Snow White.

Millie Bobby Brown on her salary Talking about the salaries of celebrities, Brown once voiced that details of her contracts 'should have been protected so that they're not on record' as she was a minor.

Brown who is now 21-year old, told Vanity Fair, “It just puts children in a really dangerous situation."

“I think everybody’s a little bit too lax about the way that children are brought up in the industry. I grew up with a lot of eyes on my parents, but I feel that those were the people that protected me the most."

Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown's career and net worth Millie gained popularity at the age of 11 as Eleven in Stranger Things. Continuing the streak, she appeared in the Enola Holmes franchise, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong and less successful, Damsel.

​As of 2025, Millie Bobby Brown's net worth is estimated to be around $14 million as per multiple reports.

Her income primarily comes from her acting projects, including Netflix shows and films. She also ventured into entrepreneurship with her beauty brand, Florence by Mills, contributing to her impressive earnings at a young age.

She also founded her production company, PCMA Productions, at the age of 16 with her sister, backing her films.

In 2024, Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi, son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi.