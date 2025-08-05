With 25 billion views, world's most-viewed TV show of 2025 is a kids' show -- It is not Peppa Pig or CoComelon

The first half of 2025 is over. The year saw several releases in theatres, on television and on streaming platforms across the globe. Amid the new releases, several favourites also returned, including the finale season of Squid Game, a fresh instalment of Love Island and more shows. But one show has outshone them all, becoming the most-viewed TV show of this year so far. In fact, the most-viewed show is not even for adults, but for adults. It has also found love from pet parents for being ‘pet-friendly’. No, it isn't Peppa Pig or CoComelon.

World's most-viewed TV show of 2025 The world's most-viewed TV show of 2025 so far is Bluey.

With 25 billion+ views, the show by the Australian children's program has emerged as the most-watched one, according to the global market research firm Nielsen.

In its recent report in July, Nielsen shared a list of the most-streamed and most-watched TV shows across the world from January to June 2025. Popular titles like Squid Game, The White Lotus, and The Night Agent made it to the top 20 list. Surpassing them all, Bluey took the top spot with a total of 25 billion minutes in the first half of 2025, beating the iconic show, Grey’s Anatomy, which stood second in the list with 22.5 billion minutes.

Explaining their process, Nielsen mentioned minutes are used for comparison as “it’s the great equalizer across dissimilar program categories and ultimately shows how consumers are spending their viewing time.”

Bluey made it to Nielsen’s streaming charts for 143 weeks in a row since October 2022. One reason that helps the show to be on top is that its main audience includes young children who often watch the same episodes over and over again.

On the other hand, shows like The White Lotus or Squid Game only have a few dozen episodes, while Bluey has a large collection of 154 episodes, which pushes its total viewing time.

Bluey Created by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in Queensland, Bluey first aired in 2018. The show became a global hit within one year of its release. In the US, it became a household name after it was added to Disney Junior and later Disney+.

The animated series is made for preschoolers and follows the adventures of a lovable pup, Blue Heeler and her family.

The show also gained popularity after many claimed it to be potentially appealing to dogs due to its favourable colour palette. While the makers didn't make any such claims, it still remains a go-to choice for many pet parents who stated that their pets visibly enjoy watching the show.