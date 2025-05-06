World’s richest actor hasn't act in films since 2022, still outranks Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, Shah Rukh Khan

The world's richest actor hasn’t faced the camera for last three years, but his fortune continues to soar. In fact, he is not as popular as Tom Cruise, Jerry Seinfeld, Dwayne Johnson or Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, Forbes dropped its list of billionaires in the world for 2025 and revealed the realist actor in the world.

World’s richest actor According to Forbes, Tyler Perry is the world's richest actor in 2025.

The actor, filmmaker has a net worth of $1.4 billion at 55 as per Forbes.

With the massive net worth, he outranks other popular actors including Jerry Seinfeld ($1.1 billion), Tom Cruise ($800 million), Shah Rukh Khan ($770 million), and Dwayne Johnson ($700 million).

Tyler Perry's earnings Tyler Perry has written, produced and acted in several films, shows and plays. However, his most successful franchise is the Madea franchise. While he is not best known for any global hit, the series grossed over $660 million worldwide.

As per Forbes, “Perry's wealth comes both from his cut as a producer and from a library dating back to the early 1990s: he owns 100% of the content he's created. In 2019, he opened Tyler Perry Studios, a 330-acre property in Atlanta with 12 sound stages and custom sets that include a to-scale White House.”

Beyond this, Tyler Perry also ventured into smart business investments that added significant weight to his financial empire. The magazine also mentioned, “After seven years creating content for Oprah Winfrey's OWN, Perry struck a similar deal with Viacom in 2019, getting 25% of streaming service BET+.”

Tyler Perry in Forbes Billionaires list Perry took the joint 2356th spot in the Forbes list of billionaires, which featured 3000 billionaires across the globe.

Tyler Perry's upcoming works Tyler Perry was last seen as an actor in the 2002 film A Madea Homecoming, based around the titular character. He also served as the writer, director and executive producer of the show.

Since then, he has not acted in films, though he continued to back them as a filmmaker. Among them were A Jazzman's Blues, Mea Culpa, Divorce in the Black and The Six Triple Eight.

His recent work as a director, producer and writer was Amazon Prime Video's Duplicity.