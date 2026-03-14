‘Worst film of 2025’ costed $10M, landed in controversy, later released for free on OTT; Check Razzie Awards 2026 Winner

Controversial film, War of the Worlds has been named as the Worst film of 2025, as per the 46th annual Razzie Awards on Saturday.

Worst film of 2025 The American sci-fi film, inspired by H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel, dominated the parody awards show list. It fetched the dishonours across categories, including worst picture, worst screenplay, worst remake, worst actor and worst director.

The Razzies said the film “utterly destroyed H.G. Wells’ classic novel.”

"Director Rich Lee (maybe inspired by Ed Wood) chose a goofy gimmick, hack dialogue, and a particularly hilarious performance by its lead, Ice Cube, to seize 2025’s biggest number of statues," it added.

Ice Cube beat out Abel “The Weeknd”, Tesfaye for Hurry Up Tomorrow, Dave Bautista for In the Lost Lands, Scott Eastwood for Alarum and Jared Leto for Tron: Ares in the worst actor category.

What is Razzie Awards For the unversed, The Razzies is Hollywood’s long-running spoof of the Oscars. “Every year, the Golden Raspberry Awards (a.k.a. the Razzies) honor the “worst” in contemporary cinema. Yet in doing so, they have often inadvertently shed light on films so out-there, so uncompromising, so beyond the bounds of accepted “good” taste that they demand attention,” reads the official website.

Worst actress This year, Rebel Wilson became the worst actress for her role in the action-comedy Bride Hard.

Worst supporting actress and actor Scarlet Rose Stallone named the worst supporting actress for her performance in the action film Gunslingers.

The seven dwarfs from the live-action remake, Snow White, were named as the worst supporting actors and worst screen. “It cost a fortune and lost a fortune, perhaps cursed by Walt himself for having ignored his dying wish for it never to be remade,” the Razzies commented in their announcement.

The Razzies also gave Kate Hudson the “Redeemer Award” for her Oscar-nominated performance in Song Sung Blue. Hudson has previously received several acting nods at Razzie throughout her career for films like My Best Friend’s Girl (2008), Mother’s Day (2016) and Music (2021).

Razzie Awards 2025 winner Check winners list:

WORST PICTURE – War Of The Worlds (2025)

WORST ACTOR – Ice Cube / War Of The Worlds (2025)

WORST ACTRESS – Rebel Wilson / Bride Hard

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – Scarlet Rose Stallone / Gunslingers

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR – All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / Snow White

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD – Kate Hudson for “Song Sung Blue”

WORST SCREEN COMBO – All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / Snow White

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL – War of the Worlds (2025)

WORST DIRECTOR – Rich Lee / War Of The Worlds (2025)

WORST SCREENPLAY – War Of The Worlds (2025) / Kenny Golde, Marc Hyman

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD – Kate Hudson / Song Sung Blue

Over 1,100 Razzie voters across the US and almost two dozen other countries decide the winners annually, as per the organisation.