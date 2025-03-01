Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Madame Web swung straight into disaster at the 45th Razzie Awards, Hollywood’s annual anti-Oscars, snagging the most "honours" of the night—including Worst Picture, Actress, and Screenplay.
Joker: Folie à Deux, Borderlands, Reagan, and Megalopolis found themselves in the Razzie hot seat, earning Worst Picture nods from over 1,100 members worldwide.
Check the full list of cinematic misfires with Razzies 2025 winners and nominees:
Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
The Razzie Redeemer Award—given to a former nominee who has turned things around—went to Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, proving that Hollywood loves a good comeback story.
