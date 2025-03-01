Worst movies of 2025: Madam Web, Joker 2 on Razzies 2025 list ahead of Oscars 2025; check full list

Madame Web swung straight into disaster at the 45th Razzie Awards, Hollywood’s annual anti-Oscars, snagging the most "honours" of the night—including Worst Picture, Actress, and Screenplay.
Joker: Folie à Deux, Borderlands, Reagan, and Megalopolis found themselves in the Razzie hot seat, earning Worst Picture nods from over 1,100 members worldwide.
Check the full list of cinematic misfires with Razzies 2025 winners and nominees:
Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Amy Schumer for Unfrosted
- Ariana DeBose for Argylle and Kraven the Hunter
- Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) for Reagan
- Emma Roberts for Madame Web
- FKA twigs for The Crow
Director
- WINNER: Francis Ford Coppola for Megalopolis
- S J Clarkson for Madame Web
- Todd Phillips for Joker: Folie a Deux
- Eli Roth for Borderlands
- Jerry Seinfeld for Unfrosted
Screen Combo
- WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga for Joker: Folie a Deux
- Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) from Borderlands
- Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” from Unfrosted
- The Entire Cast of Megalopolis
- Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller (as Ronnie and Nancy) in Reagan
Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
- WINNER: Joker: Folie a Deux
- The Crow
- Kraven the Hunter
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver
Screenplay
- WINNER: Madame Web
- Joker: Folie a Deux
- Kraven the Hunter
- Megalopolis
- Reagan
Razzie Redeemer
The Razzie Redeemer Award—given to a former nominee who has turned things around—went to Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, proving that Hollywood loves a good comeback story.