Worst movies of 2025: Madam Web, Joker 2 on Razzies 2025 list ahead of Oscars 2025; check full list

As the Oscars approach, the Razzie Awards shine a spotlight on Hollywood's biggest blunders. From 'Madame Web' to 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' discover the films that failed to impress and earned the notorious title of Worst Picture.

Updated1 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Dakota Johnson in ‘Madame Web’

Madame Web swung straight into disaster at the 45th Razzie Awards, Hollywood’s annual anti-Oscars, snagging the most "honours" of the night—including Worst Picture, Actress, and Screenplay.

Joker: Folie à Deux, Borderlands, Reagan, and Megalopolis found themselves in the Razzie hot seat, earning Worst Picture nods from over 1,100 members worldwide.

Check the full list of cinematic misfires with Razzies 2025 winners and nominees:

Worst Picture

  • WINNER: Madame Web
  • Borderlands
  • Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Megalopolis
  • Reagan

Actor

  • WINNER: Jerry Seinfeld for Unfrosted
  • Jack Black for Dear Santa
  • Zachary Levi for Harold and the Purple Crayon
  • Joaquin Phoenix for Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Dennis Quaid for Reagan

Actress

  • WINNER: Dakota Johnson for Madame Web
  • Cate Blanchett for Borderlands
  • Lady Gaga for Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Bryce Dallas Howard for Argylle
  • Jennifer Lopez for Atlas

Supporting Actor

  • WINNER: Jon Voight for Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land and Strangers
  • Jack Black (Voice Only) for Borderlands
  • Kevin Hart for Borderlands
  • Shia LaBeouf (in drag) for Megalopolis
  • Tahar Rahim for Madame Web

Supporting Actress

  • WINNER: Amy Schumer for Unfrosted
  • Ariana DeBose for Argylle and Kraven the Hunter
  • Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) for Reagan
  • Emma Roberts for Madame Web
  • FKA twigs for The Crow

Director

  • WINNER: Francis Ford Coppola for Megalopolis
  • S J Clarkson for Madame Web
  • Todd Phillips for Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Eli Roth for Borderlands
  • Jerry Seinfeld for Unfrosted

Screen Combo

  • WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga for Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) from Borderlands
  • Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” from Unfrosted
  • The Entire Cast of Megalopolis
  • Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller (as Ronnie and Nancy) in Reagan

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

  • WINNER: Joker: Folie a Deux
  • The Crow
  • Kraven the Hunter
  • Mufasa: The Lion King
  • Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Screenplay

  • WINNER: Madame Web
  • Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Kraven the Hunter
  • Megalopolis
  • Reagan

Razzie Redeemer

The Razzie Redeemer Award—given to a former nominee who has turned things around—went to Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, proving that Hollywood loves a good comeback story.

First Published:1 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST
