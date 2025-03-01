Worst movies of 2025: Madam Web, Joker 2 on Razzies 2025 list ahead of Oscars 2025; check full list

Madame Web swung straight into disaster at the 45th Razzie Awards, Hollywood’s annual anti-Oscars, snagging the most "honours" of the night—including Worst Picture, Actress, and Screenplay.

Joker: Folie à Deux, Borderlands, Reagan, and Megalopolis found themselves in the Razzie hot seat, earning Worst Picture nods from over 1,100 members worldwide.

Check the full list of cinematic misfires with Razzies 2025 winners and nominees:

Worst Picture WINNER : Madame Web

: Madame Web Borderlands

Joker: Folie a Deux

Megalopolis

Reagan Actor WINNER : Jerry Seinfeld for Unfrosted

: Jerry Seinfeld for Unfrosted Jack Black for Dear Santa

Zachary Levi for Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid for Reagan

Actress WINNER : Dakota Johnson for Madame Web

: Dakota Johnson for Madame Web Cate Blanchett for Borderlands

Lady Gaga for Joker: Folie a Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard for Argylle

Jennifer Lopez for Atlas Supporting Actor WINNER : Jon Voight for Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land and Strangers

: Jon Voight for Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land and Strangers Jack Black (Voice Only) for Borderlands

Kevin Hart for Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf (in drag) for Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim for Madame Web

Supporting Actress WINNER : Amy Schumer for Unfrosted

: Amy Schumer for Unfrosted Ariana DeBose for Argylle and Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) for Reagan

Emma Roberts for Madame Web

FKA twigs for The Crow Director WINNER : Francis Ford Coppola for Megalopolis

: Francis Ford Coppola for Megalopolis S J Clarkson for Madame Web

Todd Phillips for Joker: Folie a Deux

Eli Roth for Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld for Unfrosted Screen Combo WINNER : Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga for Joker: Folie a Deux

: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga for Joker: Folie a Deux Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) from Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” from Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis

Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller (as Ronnie and Nancy) in Reagan Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

