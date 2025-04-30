’Would be exciting to explore Vikram Patels backstory in a sequel,’ Kunal Kapoor on Jewel Thief

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Actor Kunal Kapoor is back on screen with a gripping performance as Vikram Patel in the newly released action-thriller 'Jewel Thief.'

The film, which premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025, is a heist thriller directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Kapoor spoke candidly about his character, his preparation for the role, and the potential future of the film franchise.

Kunal Kapoor shared his excitement for joining the 'Jewel Thief' project and said, "One of the things that drew me to this character was the opportunity to do something I've never done before. I've always wanted to be part of a heist film. Heist films are my favourite genre, and this was my chance to be part of one."

Kapoor's character, Vikram Patel, a resolute and action-oriented officer, is hot on the heels of the charming yet elusive jewel thief Rehan Roy, played by Saif Ali Khan.

The film's high-octane action sequences and layered characters made it an irresistible project for Kapoor, who expressed a deep respect for the filmmakers behind the scenes.

"It was a combination of getting to do something new, being part of a heist film, and working with a team of really good filmmakers," Kapoor added.

While Kapoor didn't find any particular scenes overwhelmingly difficult, he did mention the physically demanding nature of the shoot.

"We had this intense fight sequence that we shot in the middle of the night. It was exhausting, but it was fun," Kapoor said, adding, "I had to do a lot of running throughout the film. Honestly, Tom Cruise might have some competition for all the running in this movie, and there's a lot of chasing involved!"

Kapoor's portrayal of a determined officer, who relentlessly pursues Rehan Roy across continents, required intense physical effort.

He noted that running through the night for many of the chase sequences proved to be one of the more physically taxing aspects of the role.

When asked about special preparations for the role, Kapoor revealed that there wasn't any specific action training but shared how his physical transformation helped him embody the character of Vikram Patel.

"At the time, I was working on another film called Vishwambhara, where I had to get bigger and more muscular. So, I put on quite a bit of muscle for that, and I carried that physique over to Jewel Thief as well," Kapoor shared.

For Kapoor, gaining the necessary muscle mass to play the role of a tough, physically commanding cop was the primary physical adjustment for the film.

"I gained around 6-7 kilos of muscle for both films, but other than that, the preparation was more about staying in shape and staying ready for the action sequences," he said.

With 'Jewel Thief' leaving viewers on a cliffhanger, Kapoor shared his excitement about the possibility of a sequel.

"It would be exciting to explore the backstory of Vikram Patel and delve deeper into the complex relationship between him and Rehan," Kapoor said, adding, "The film hints at their history, but there's so much more to explore. I think a sequel or even a prequel could offer a lot of interesting character dynamics."

Kapoor also expressed a keen interest in further exploring Vikram's motivations and his long-standing pursuit of Rehan Roy.

"There's a lot to uncover about why Vikram has been chasing Rehan for so long. If we had another part of the story, we could go deeper into that relationship," he said, while speaking to ANI.

Having built a career in films ranging from 'Rang De Basanti' to 'Dear Zindagi' and others, Kapoor reflected on how his approach to acting has evolved over the years.

"I've become a lot more relaxed now. I don't overthink things as much. Earlier, I would be stressed about the next scene or how to approach it. Now, I just prepare well and let my instincts take over during the shoot," Kapoor said, highlighting his growth as an actor.

For Kapoor, working on 'Jewel Thief' was part of his ongoing journey of personal and professional growth.

"I don't stress as much anymore. I've learned to enjoy the process more and just go with the flow," he added.

When asked if, given the chance, he would swap roles with a character in 'Jewel Thief', Kapoor said, "I think Jaideep's character is fascinating. It's a very interesting role, and if I could swap, I'd choose his character," referring to Jaideep Ahlawat's portrayal of a key character in the film.

Kapoor's on-screen interactions with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat were limited, given the nature of the story, but he was quick to praise his co-stars.

"Even though we didn't have much screen time together, working with Saif and Jaideep was a lot of fun," Kapoor said, adding, "Saif is a great guy, very smart and generous as a co-star. Jaideep, on the other hand, is so authentic in his performance. He just brings such a relaxed energy to his roles."

