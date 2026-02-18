Wuthering Heights 2.0: How Emerald Fennell’s adaptation strays far from Emily Brontë’s vision

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights has quickly become one of the most talked-about literary adaptations of recent years — not because it faithfully recreates Emily Brontë’s beloved novel, but because it so openly refuses to do so.

The film has divided critics and audiences alike, with many arguing that what appears on screen is less an adaptation and more a radical reinterpretation that reshapes the spirit, structure and meaning of Brontë’s 1847 classic.

Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is widely regarded as one of English literature’s most complex novels. Its power lies not only in the turbulent relationship between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, but in the intricate narrative structure that surrounds them. The story unfolds through layers of narration, primarily filtered through the housekeeper Nelly Dean, whose perspective constantly raises questions about truth, bias and memory. The novel also stretches across generations, showing how cruelty and obsession echo through families before finally giving way to a fragile sense of healing.

Fennell’s film takes a very different approach. Rather than embracing the novel’s sprawling timeline and social detail, the adaptation narrows its attention almost entirely to the central romance. The result is a story driven by emotional intensity rather than narrative complexity.

Much of the second-generation storyline — essential in the book for providing resolution and moral balance — is removed altogether. By ending the story earlier, the film abandons Brontë’s exploration of redemption and instead leaves viewers inside an unresolved emotional storm.

This shift changes the meaning of the story in subtle but important ways. In the novel, Heathcliff is not simply a romantic hero. He is cruel, manipulative and shaped by deep social rejection. His outsider status, linked to class prejudice and implied racial difference, is central to Brontë’s critique of Victorian society.

Fennell’s version softens some of these harsher elements while simultaneously amplifying physical desire between the characters. Where Brontë relied on emotional restraint and psychological tension, the film leans into overt sensuality, transforming spiritual longing into something far more immediate and physical.

The tonal difference is striking. Brontë’s writing is cold, bleak and often uncomfortable, filled with emotional violence as much as passion. Fennell replaces much of that austerity with heightened atmosphere and stylised imagery. Costumes and visuals deliberately blur historical accuracy, creating a world that feels less like nineteenth-century Yorkshire and more like a memory or dream shaped by modern sensibilities. For some viewers, this approach gives the story fresh urgency. For others, it distances the film from the raw realism that made the novel so unsettling.

Perhaps the most significant departure lies in perspective. By reducing the role of Nelly Dean and simplifying the layered storytelling, the film removes the moral framework that once grounded the narrative.

In the book, readers are constantly asked to question what they are being told and why. Without that structure, the film presents Cathy and Heathcliff’s relationship more directly, encouraging emotional immersion rather than critical distance. Critics argue that this turns a novel deeply concerned with class, power and consequence into a more straightforward tale of doomed romance.

Fennell has defended these changes, suggesting that a faithful adaptation would require a long television series rather than a single feature film. Condensing such a dense novel, she has said, demanded difficult choices about focus and tone. From a filmmaking perspective, the decision is understandable. Yet the result raises a larger question about what audiences expect from literary adaptations: loyalty to the original text or a filmmaker’s personal interpretation.

The reaction to Wuthering Heights reflects that tension. Some viewers admire the film’s boldness and willingness to treat a literary classic as living material rather than untouchable heritage. Others feel that by stripping away Brontë’s social commentary and generational scope, the adaptation loses the very elements that made the novel endure for nearly two centuries.

In the end, Fennell’s Wuthering Heights stands as a reminder that adaptation is always an act of translation. Every retelling reshapes its source in some way. What makes this version unusual is how openly it departs from Brontë’s vision. Rather than recreating the novel’s bleak moral universe, the film reframes it as an intense, almost feverish romance filtered through contemporary storytelling instincts.