‘Wuthering Heights’ actor Shazad Latif on sharing screen with Shabana Azmi: ‘So grateful it happened’

British actor Shazad Latif has spoken warmly about his experience working with veteran Indian actress Shabana Azmi in the 2022 romantic‑comedy ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’, directed by Shekhar Kapur.

Shazad Latif on Working With Shabana Azmi In a recent, exclusive interview with Mint, Latif recalled telling his cousin about being cast alongside Azmi, and how moved she was.

The actor said, “I told my cousin that I was working with Shabana and she cried because that’s who she grew up watching. It was that big of a deal. It was like working with Meryl Streep. To have her play my mother was a huge thing. My favourite scene in the film is with her and where I was trying to connect with my mother. And I am so grateful it happened.”

Latif also shared his hopes for the future, particularly in the romance genre: “Also I am sure there is another romantic movie down the line, you know trying to change. I would love to do another romantic movie.”

Know More About ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ is a cross‑cultural romantic comedy released in 2022. The film was written by Jemima Khan and directed by Shekhar Kapur. It features an ensemble cast including Lily James, Shazad Latif, Emma Thompson, Sajal Ali, and Shabana Azmi.

Shazad Latif plays Kazim “Kaz” Khan, a British Pakistani doctor whose parents are arranging marriage for him in line with their cultural traditions. The story follows his journey, which includes travel to Pakistan, as he meets his prospective bride, while his childhood friend Zoe (played by Lily James) documents the process and reflects on what love means in their lives.

Shabana Azmi plays Aisha Khan, Kaz’s mother, who is central to the family dynamic and its cultural expectations. Through her role, the film explores themes of cultural identity, modern vs traditional values, and the push and pull of parental expectations in love and marriage.

Shazad's Work Front Shazad was most recently seen in ‘Atomic’ alongside ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Alfie Allen. The show was based on the non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar by William Langewiesche. The series can be watched on JioHotstar.

The actor will next be seen in ‘Wuthering Heights’ based on the epic novel by Emily Bronte. The film will also feature the likes of Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Owen Cooper, Evan Mitchell, and various others.