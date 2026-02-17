Wuthering Heights Box Office: Margot Robbie film earns $83M globally over Presidents’ Day weekend debut

Emerald Fennell’s bold new adaptation of Wuthering Heights has made a strong impact at cinemas worldwide.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Collection The film opened to $38 million in North America and reached $83 million globally during the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend. The romantic drama, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, debuted at the top of the box office charts, becoming one of the biggest film launches of 2026 so far.

Released strategically across Valentine’s Day and the long holiday weekend, the film benefited from strong audience turnout, particularly among younger viewers and female audiences drawn to its intense romantic themes. Industry estimates show the film collected roughly $45 million from international markets alongside its domestic earnings, giving it a worldwide opening total of $83 million across more than 70 territories.

Directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell, the film reimagines Emily Brontë’s 1847 gothic novel with a modern visual style and a heightened emotional tone. The story follows Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw, whose obsessive love unfolds against the harsh landscapes of northern England, exploring themes of class, desire and revenge. Critics have noted that the adaptation leans heavily into sensuality and stylised storytelling, marking a clear departure from more traditional interpretations of the classic text.

Despite mixed critical reactions, audiences turned out in large numbers during its opening frame. CinemaScore polling gave the film a “B” grade, reflecting divided but generally positive audience responses. Some reviewers praised its visual ambition and performances, while others argued that the film prioritises spectacle over the novel’s deeper social themes.

The strong opening places the film comfortably ahead of competing releases during the holiday corridor. Rival titles, including animated feature GOAT and crime thriller Crime 101, trailed behind at the box office, allowing Wuthering Heights to secure the number-one position globally. Analysts say the timing of the release — combining Valentine’s Day romance with the extended Presidents’ Day weekend — played a crucial role in driving ticket sales.

In the United Kingdom, the film performed particularly well, earning £7.7 million over its opening weekend and topping local charts. The strong British turnout reflects the story’s cultural roots and the film’s Yorkshire setting, which resonated strongly with domestic audiences despite mixed reviews from critics.

The film’s commercial performance is also notable given its reported production budget of around $80 million. With global earnings already nearing that figure within days of release, industry observers believe the project is on track to move into profitability once additional international markets and premium formats are factored in.

For Warner Bros., the success represents another major theatrical win, marking the studio’s ninth consecutive number-one opening. The result arrives at a time when overall box office revenue remains uneven compared with previous years, though total domestic earnings for 2026 are reportedly tracking slightly ahead of last year’s pace.

The film has also generated extensive online discussion, with audiences debating its modernised interpretation of Brontë’s novel. Some viewers have embraced its passionate tone and bold creative risks, while others have questioned its departures from the source material. That conversation, however, appears to have helped sustain public interest rather than hinder it, turning the film into a talking point across social media and film circles.