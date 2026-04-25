Wuthering Heights OTT release: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi film to start streaming soon

Wuthering Heights is set to arrive on streaming platforms following its recent release.
The latest version of Wuthering Heights features Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles, drawing attention for its casting and scale. The film has already completed its theatrical run and is now preparing for its digital release, allowing a broader audience to access the classic story.
According to multiple reports, the film is expected to stream on HBO’s platform – HBO Max – marking a significant digital release for the production. The move reflects a wider trend of major films shifting to OTT platforms after theatrical release, particularly to reach international viewers.
The project is based on the well-known novel by Emily Brontë, first published in 1847. The story follows the intense and troubled relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine, set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors. It remains one of the most widely adapted works in English literature.
The adaptation presents a modern retelling of the original story while keeping its central themes intact. Love, revenge and social class continue to shape the narrative, with the characters navigating complex emotional and social pressures. The filmmakers have aimed to retain the tone of the original work while making it accessible to contemporary audiences.
The casting of Robbie and Elordi has been a key point of interest. Robbie, known for a range of high-profile roles, takes on the role of Catherine, while Elordi portrays Heathcliff.
No additional details have been announced regarding extended versions or bonus content for the streaming release. However, the film’s arrival on OTT platforms is expected to follow standard release patterns, with availability across multiple regions.
The adaptation adds to a long history of screen versions of Wuthering Heights, each offering a different interpretation of the original novel.
The film released on 13 February, 2026, and is directed by Emerald Fennell.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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