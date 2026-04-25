Wuthering Heights OTT release: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi film to start streaming soon

Wuthering Heights is set to arrive on streaming platforms following its recent release.
The latest version of Wuthering Heights features Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles, drawing attention for its casting and scale. The film has already completed its theatrical run and is now preparing for its digital release, allowing a broader audience to access the classic story.
According to multiple reports, the film is expected to stream on HBO’s platform – HBO Max – marking a significant digital release for the production. The move reflects a wider trend of major films shifting to OTT platforms after theatrical release, particularly to reach international viewers.
The project is based on the well-known novel by Emily Brontë, first published in 1847. The story follows the intense and troubled relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine, set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors. It remains one of the most widely adapted works in English literature.
The adaptation presents a modern retelling of the original story while keeping its central themes intact. Love, revenge and social class continue to shape the narrative, with the characters navigating complex emotional and social pressures. The filmmakers have aimed to retain the tone of the original work while making it accessible to contemporary audiences.
The casting of Robbie and Elordi has been a key point of interest. Robbie, known for a range of high-profile roles, takes on the role of Catherine, while Elordi portrays Heathcliff.
No additional details have been announced regarding extended versions or bonus content for the streaming release. However, the film’s arrival on OTT platforms is expected to follow standard release patterns, with availability across multiple regions.
The adaptation adds to a long history of screen versions of Wuthering Heights, each offering a different interpretation of the original novel.
The film released on 13 February, 2026, and is directed by Emerald Fennell.