Wuthering Heights: Cast, release date, story and more about Jacob Elordi-Margot Robbie’s romantic drama

The first teaser of Wuthering Heights, starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, has gone viral after its release. The movie, adapted from Emily Brontë's book of the same name, is directed by Emerald Fennell. The Warner Bros. romantic drama will hit cinemas on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Advertisement

Wuthering Heights teaser The promo was released on September 3. The footage depicts a steamy reimagining of the Brontë classic, with Margot Robbie playing Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi essaying the role of Heathcliff.

Advertisement

The video is set to a remix of Charli XCX's "Everything is romantic", the footage offers a steamy look into Fennell's reimagining of the Brontë classic. Elordi's Heathcliff whispers to Catherine, "I can follow you like a dog to the end of the world."

There are glimpses of Cathy in a wedding dress, which was leaked during filming, as well as blink-and-miss shots of corsets being tightened and later cut away with scissors. One moment sees Heathcliff brooding as he sits alone on the moors.

What is Wuthering Heights about? The novel follows the lives of the Earnshaws and Lintons, who reside in the harsh West Yorkshire moors. The main story revolves around passionate and doomed love between Catherine and Heathcliff, who is adopted by the Earnshaws as a young boy. The pressures of society, race and class drive Cathy to make a decision that impacts everyone around her.

Advertisement

Wuthering Heights release date The movie will be out in cinemas on February 13, 2026. Notably, this is the first time Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi will feature together in a drama.

Wuthering Heights cast Apart from Robbie and Elordi, the movie stars Owen Cooper and Charlotte Mellington as young Heathcliff and Cathy. Shazad Latif and Alison Oliver appear in pivotal roles as well.

The casting has sparked some controversy. The majority of the backlash has focused on Elordi. The Euphoria star’s role as Heathcliff, who is described in the novel as "dark-skinned", has not gone down well with a section of fans.

Advertisement

Casting director Kharmel Cochrane had earlier defended the casting decision, saying, “There's definitely going to be some English lit fans that are not going to be happy, but you really don't need to be accurate. It's just a book. That is not based on real life. It's all art.”

FAQs When will Wuthering Heights release? It will hit cinemas on February 13, 2026.

Who plays Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights by Emerald Fennell? Jacob Elordi plays the role of Heathcliff.