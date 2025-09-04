Wuthering Heights trailer launch: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi set screens ablaze in first look | WATCH

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for director Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights,” starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Fennell serves as writer, director and producer of the classic Gothic romance, based on Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel, which explores love, revenge and social class.

Advertisement

The ensemble cast features Robbie as Cathy, Elordi as Heathcliff, Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton.

Watch Wuthering Heights trailer here:

Advertisement

The movie scheduled for release next year on the occasion of Valentines Day, on February 13 in US, is produced by Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara under the banners Warner Bros Pictures, Lie Still and LuckyChap Entertainment. This movie was primarily shot in United Kingdom.

Also Read | Minecraft’s Success Shows the Future of Movies Is Games

Wuthering Heights plot IMDb description states, “A passionate and tumultuous love story set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors, exploring the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.”

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted to the 1 minute 31 seconds teaser trailer, A user wrote, “This is amazing. It looks like one of the parody trailers at the beginning of Tropic Thunder. The shot of the finger in the fish's mouth was so wonderfully dumb.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Dances With Wolves to Maverick: Best Graham Greene movies

Another user remarked, “They made Jacob kinda look like Ralph Fiennes when he played Heathcliff. I prefer a more classic take this looks too modern & its full of pop songs. But ill give it a shot.”

A third comment read, “I didn’t know Wuthering Heights was the fourth installment in the 50 Shades of Gray franchise!”

A fourth user stated, “I´ve never felt more contradicted about a film being right up my alley but being an abomination to the sentiment of the source material, which happens to be one of my favorite books.”

A fifth user stated,"This looks like one of those weird 1980’s sensual horror gothic movies from when I was a kid growing up in the 1990’s watching tv at night with my grandma."