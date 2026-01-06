WWE Raw on Netflix kicks off new year 2026 with Stranger Things theme | Watch

The Stranger Things fever is far from over! WWE Raw rang in the new year 2026 with stakes high, and strange, as it marked one year since it began streaming on Netflix.

Netflix's most-loved show, Stranger Things, came to an epic conclusion with The Finale on December 31, bringing an end to an era.

But since neither Netflix nor fans are ready to let it go just yet, the WWE episode, which streamed on Tuesday morning in India, brought a dose of Hawkins to Brooklyn for a Stranger Things–themed episode of Raw.

The WWE Raw episode was already guaranteed to be a monumental event with its three title matches lined up, but mashing it up with Stranger Things' Upside Down–level chaos took the typical Monday night mayhem to a whole other level.

In a video shared by the OTT giant on its social media platform, the WWE Raw wrestling ring featured Upside Down-inspired visuals like neon lights and portals.

The video has since amassed 265k views and sparked crossover memes in the comment section. Fans found the crossover “unique” and used words like “amazing, cool, and epic” to describe the WWE Stranger Raw episode.

A fan said, “Wow, that's so cool.” Another said, “Stranger Things and Raw, wow!”

“Such a unique crossover - never thought I would see a ST / WWE crossover,” added another user.

What happened in WWE Stranger Raw episode? In the one-year Netflix exclusive anniversary episode, WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer got injured after an attack from Raquel Rodriguez. The evening also saw Je'Von Evans officially sign to the Raw roster.

Gunther got clocked by AJ Styles, setting up a match between the two on next week’s episode of Raw in Germany.

For WWE Raw, the New Year 2026 began with its world colliding with that of the Netflix hit, The Stranger Things.

WWE Stranger Raw: January 5 Results CM Punk defeated Bron Breakker to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeated the Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championship

Liv Morgan defeated Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch defeated Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship What time is Raw next week? Fans can stream next week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, live from Germany, on Monday, January 12, at a special start time of 11 AM PT.