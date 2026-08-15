Meet X Men Reboot cast: Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, Inde Navarette as Rogue, Kit Connor as Scott Summers and more

X-Men are all set to return on the big screen! After months of speculation, Marvel Studios has finally revealed the core cast of its upcoming X-Men reboot at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Kevin Feige introduced the new mutants onstage, revealing who would be seen as the iconic characters.

X-Men cast revealed: Meet Scott Summers, Professor Charles Xavier and more Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier took to the stage alongside star Sadie Sink, who made her debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"It is so wonderful to be here and to finally be able to talk about this character after months of speculation," Sink said before introducing the rest of the cast.

The trio welcomed the rest of the cast on stage, including Kit Connor, who will play the role of Scott Summers, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm.

Adam Driver as Nathaniel Milbury They were also joined by Adam Driver, revealing that he will be playing Nathaniel Milbury aka Mister Sinister.

Talking about his role, Adam Driver said, as per Marvel, “When Kevin told me to show up for X-Men, I assumed he meant on set.”

“So instead of being there in California, I’m here at Pinewood [Studios] on this very lonely soundstage. Kevin and I have been talking for years about maybe joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I think we finally found the perfect film at the perfect time. So I’m very excited to be playing Mag…. Nope. Even better. Nathaniel Milbury. So I’ll be right here, waiting for everybody to show up,” he added.

Feige also teased more casting updates from the upcoming Marvel film. He confirmed that additional X-Men cast will be unveiled over time.

X-Men reboot release date X-Men reboot is slated to release in May 2028.

Previously, Fox's hit X-Men franchise ran from 2000 to 2019, spanning 13 films. It featured stars including Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry.

Interestingly, the upcoming X-Men film will be the first one produced under the Marvel Studios banner since Disney's acquisition of Fox in 2019. It is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide after Avengers: Secret Wars, which will release in December 2027.

On the other hand, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release this year in theaters on December 18.