Meet X Men Reboot cast: Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, Inde Navarette as Rogue, Kit Connor as Scott Summers and more

X-Men are all set to return on the big screen! After months of speculation, Marvel Studios has finally revealed the core cast of its upcoming X-Men reboot at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Kevin Feige introduced the new mutants onstage, revealing who would be seen as the iconic characters.

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X-Men cast revealed: Meet Scott Summers, Professor Charles Xavier and more Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier took to the stage alongside star Sadie Sink, who made her debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"It is so wonderful to be here and to finally be able to talk about this character after months of speculation," Sink said before introducing the rest of the cast.

The trio welcomed the rest of the cast on stage, including Kit Connor, who will play the role of Scott Summers, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm.

Adam Driver as Nathaniel Milbury They were also joined by Adam Driver, revealing that he will be playing Nathaniel Milbury aka Mister Sinister.

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Talking about his role, Adam Driver said, as per Marvel, “When Kevin told me to show up for X-Men, I assumed he meant on set.”

“So instead of being there in California, I’m here at Pinewood [Studios] on this very lonely soundstage. Kevin and I have been talking for years about maybe joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I think we finally found the perfect film at the perfect time. So I’m very excited to be playing Mag…. Nope. Even better. Nathaniel Milbury. So I’ll be right here, waiting for everybody to show up,” he added.

Feige also teased more casting updates from the upcoming Marvel film. He confirmed that additional X-Men cast will be unveiled over time.

X-Men reboot release date X-Men reboot is slated to release in May 2028.

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Previously, Fox's hit X-Men franchise ran from 2000 to 2019, spanning 13 films. It featured stars including Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry.

Interestingly, the upcoming X-Men film will be the first one produced under the Marvel Studios banner since Disney's acquisition of Fox in 2019. It is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide after Avengers: Secret Wars, which will release in December 2027.

On the other hand, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release this year in theaters on December 18.

Upcoming Marvel line up At last month's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced a new Ghost Rider film starring Ryan Gosling. Shawn Levy is set to direct the movie alongside Jonathan Tropper writing the screenplay. The studio also revealed that David Jonsson will play the role of T’Challa’s grown-up son in Black Panther 3, which will release in December 2028.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.