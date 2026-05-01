‘Ya Allah! Rasgulla Dahi Bhalla’: HC quashes FIR against Shekhar Suman, Bharti Singh over controversial comedy

The Bombay High Court has quashed a decade-old FIR registered against actor Shekhar Suman and comedian Bharti Singh over alleged objectionable remarks made during a comedy programme. The television show had aired on Sony Entertainment Television. Suman and Singh were accused of hurting religious sentiments with their act, as per the news agency ANI.

FIR quashed against Shekhar Suman and Bharti Singh The FIR was registered at Pydhonie Police Station. As per the agency, it dates back to a complaint against expressions such as "Ya Allah! Rasgulla! Dahi Bhalla!" used in an episode of ‘Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo’.

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The complaint had invoked Section 295-A read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In its order on April 29, the High Court held that the comedy show was a “family entertainment programme”. The court added that the expressions used were a part of a scripted act, without any deliberate or malicious intent.

The court observed that Section 295-A requires the presence of "deliberate and malicious intention" to insult religious beliefs, adding that such essential ingredients were absent in the case against Shekhar Suman and comedian Bharti Singh.

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"It is asserted that the said programme was not intended to cause offence or hurt the sentiments of any religion, caste, community, or section of society," the court said, ANI reported.

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"It is further submitted that prior to September 2010, the programme "Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo" was telecast under the broader title "Comedy Circus", which has been aired on SET since the year 2007 under various formats such as "Comedy Circus Ke Superstar", "Comedy Circus Teen Ka Tadka", and others, with certain modifications in presentation. The essential format of the programme consists of pairs or groups of performers, generally comprising two or three artists, who perform acts across episodes, which are then evaluated by judges appointed for that purpose," as per the order.

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The controversy explained The complaint was lodged by Mohd Imran Dadani Rasabi, who alleged that a programme telecast on 20 November 2010 at about 9 pm contained certain expressions, including the words “Ya Allah! Rasgulla! Dahi Bhalla!”. Allegedly, the expressions offended the religious sentiments of members of the Muslim community.

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The HC said… The bench further noted that terms like "Rasgulla" and "Dahi Bhalla" are commonly known food items without any religious connotation. Hence, the use of such words in a comedic context could not reasonably be interpreted as inciting religious animosity, as per the court.

The HC also observed that there was no material to establish shared criminal intent under Section 34 of the IPC, and held that continuation of proceedings would amount to abuse of process of law.

The petitioners had additionally argued that a prior sanction under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was mandatory for prosecution under Section 295-A, which was not obtained in this case.

Following the submissions, the High Court quashed the FIR and all related proceedings in the matter against the comedian.

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Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and Shekhar Suman did not react to the update.