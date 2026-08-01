Yahya Abdul-Mateen II thanks fans after Wonder Man Season 2 gets cancelled: ‘Everything will shake out’

Marvel has cancelled Wonder Man Season 2, reversing an earlier renewal decision and bringing the Disney+ series’ planned second run to an abrupt end.

Wonder Man 2 cancelled The cancellation comes only months after Marvel announced in March that the show would return for another season. The renewal had confirmed that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley would reprise their roles as Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery, with co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest also expected to return.

However, plans for a second season did not move into active development. According to industry reports, a dedicated writers’ room was never formally opened, and writers associated with the project have since been released to pursue other opportunities.

The decision marks a notable reversal for Marvel Television, particularly because the series had received a positive critical response and earned recognition during the awards season.

Wonder Man held a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Abdul-Mateen received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Simon Williams.

The series premiered on Disney+ in January and followed Simon, an aspiring Hollywood actor struggling to establish his career while concealing his superhuman abilities. His path becomes intertwined with that of Trevor Slattery, the actor played by Kingsley, after the pair learn that a major superhero film based on the fictional character Wonder Man is being developed.

Created by Cretton and Guest, the series took a self-aware approach to the superhero genre, using Hollywood’s film industry as the backdrop for a story about ambition, friendship and the pursuit of success.

Despite its critical reception, the show’s wider viewership performance remained unclear. Wonder Man made a single appearance on Nielsen’s streaming Top 10 originals chart, reaching eighth place during its debut week, but did not return to the rankings in subsequent weeks.

Lead actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II thanks fans via an Instagram post Following reports of the cancellation, Abdul-Mateen addressed the decision in a lengthy Instagram post and thanked viewers who supported the series.

The actor wrote, “Word just dropped that Wonder Man won’t be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don’t knowww, now ya knoww! 😬) That’s life, right? Everything will shake out. I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that’s my favorite thing about it. I could see it on the faces of the Youtube Reactors (because I watched along with y’all this time. Shoutout to y’all) and I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day. So, thinking of you all today. I’m glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching… And uhh… See you at the EMMYS. 🫡✌🏾 (sic).”

The actor’s response reflected the disappointment surrounding the decision while emphasising the impact the series had on its audience. Abdul-Mateen also pointed to the Emmy recognition the show received, ending his message with a reference to the upcoming awards ceremony.

Although Wonder Man will not return for a second season, the cancellation may not mark the end of its characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.