Yami Gautam celebrates husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: ‘A massive shoutout to…’

As Dhurandhar hit theatres on Friday, excitement has taken over the film’s team — especially actor Yami Gautam, who has been closely associated with the project as the wife of director Aditya Dhar. Yami shared her first public reaction to the film’s release on social media, thanking audiences for their early support.

“A massive shoutout to our #DHURANDHAR audience! You have announced loud and clear,” she wrote on X, also expressing gratitude to sections of the media appreciating the film. “Congratulations to team Dhurandhar,” she added.

Ahead of the release, Yami had penned an emotional note recognising the years of hard work invested by Dhar and his crew. Calling him one of the most “hardworking and finest people,” she praised his unwavering commitment to shaping the film with passion and sincerity.

“And it’s DHURANDHAR day today! Some of the hardest-working gems I know, and I’m proud to call them family,” her post read. “You have given your heart, devotion, dedication, passion, sweat, blood and tears to this film, Aditya! Too many emotions today… You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might.”

Dhurandhar — planned as a two-part saga — stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. The film is currently playing in cinemas nationwide from 5 December.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone has already caught a screening of Dhurandhar — and she couldn’t be happier. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deepika cheered for Ranveer’s performance and urged fans to head to theatres.