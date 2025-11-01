Yami Gautam on playing Shah Bano in Haq: ‘This is a role that any actor would dream of’

Yami Gautam, known for her thoughtful performances and discerning choice of roles, is set to take on one of the most challenging portrayals of her career in her upcoming film ‘Haq’.

Inspired by the landmark Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, the film explores the fight for justice, equality, and dignity through the eyes of a woman whose story reshaped India’s social and legal landscape.

Yami Gautam on portraying Shah Bano in ‘Haq’ In an interview, Yami expressed how profoundly the role resonated with her. I believe there are certain films that resonate with your personal beliefs in a sincere and fearless manner. When a compelling script like this comes my way, I feel lucky to be involved in such themes. I’ve encountered similar opportunities twice before, but this one is distinctly different — it offers a new perspective and highlights a struggle that has persisted for many years.”

“If I trust my instincts and don’t overthink, I believe Haq has emerged as a truly remarkable and well-rounded film. It’s not merely about discussions or debates, those are secondary. The film genuinely left me in awe,” Yami shared.

She also revealed that before every take, she visualised that image to remind herself she was representing not just one woman, but many who have fought for dignity and justice.

Yami described her role in Haq as ‘ideal’ and reflected on her portrayal of Shah Bano, saying, “This is a role that any actor would dream of. The first time I came across her name, Shah Bano, was when it was making headlines. I vividly recall the haunting gaze in her headshot; it had such depth."

She continued, "Even as a teenager, I sensed something unique and powerful about that image. My understanding at the time was limited to what any average person would know from reading the newspaper. The idea of women’s empowerment wasn’t openly discussed, so it required tremendous courage for a woman to take such a stand.”

About ‘Haq’ The 2025 courtroom drama, directed by Suparn Varma and produced by Vineet Jain, stars Yami Gautam as Shah Bano and Emraan Hashmi as her husband.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on November 7, 2025. Set against the backdrop of real-life events from the late 1970s, ‘Haq’ revisits a defining chapter in Indian legal history when a 62-year-old woman’s courage led to a national debate on women’s rights and religious laws.

Who Was Shah Bano? Shah Bano Begum was a Muslim woman from Indore who, after being divorced by her husband in 1978, filed a petition seeking maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour, granting her the right to alimony — a decision that ignited a nationwide debate on the balance between personal laws and constitutional rights.

The judgment, later overturned under political pressure, remains one of India’s most significant cases in the history of women’s rights and secular jurisprudence.