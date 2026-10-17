Yami Gautam reveals whether Aditya Dhar paid her for Dhurandhar 2 cameo: ‘Some things are priceless’

Actor Yami Gautam, who is currently promoting her film Nayyi Navelli, is set to appear on an episode of Madhuri Dixit's Kon Honar Crorepati. In a promo released by Sony LIV, Yami spoke about her cameo in her husband Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge and whether she received a substantial payment for the role.

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The trailer for the upcoming episode was shared by Sony LIV on its official Instagram handle. During the interaction, Madhuri told Yami that she had watched and enjoyed Aditya's record-breaking film before asking whether the filmmaker had paid his wife for her appearance.

Yami responded, “I read somewhere that I got a very big fat cheque for the cameo, and I was like, ‘What is this?’ But I think some things are priceless. It was very sweet of Aditya to say, ‘Yami, I want you to come in my film just for good luck and steal the frame.’ But it was so fun. To get directed by one of the finest directors was my fees.”

Madhuri also praised Yami's appearance in the film, saying, “And it was fun to watch you in Dhurandhar The Revenge. When she turns, and we see it’s Yami, it was fun to watch.”

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Yami Gautam's role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Yami plays Shazia Bano, a nurse who is actually an Indian agent operating undercover in Pakistan.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is the sequel to the 2025 release Dhurandhar. Its cast includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, among others.

Both films were blockbuster hits, collecting more than ₹3,200 crore worldwide.

Yami Gautam recalls pregnancy cravings for puran poli During the same interaction, Yami also spoke about her food cravings during her first pregnancy, recalling the announcement she made at the trailer launch of Article 370.

“I remember, at the Article 370 trailer launch, we shared with everyone in the media that I was expecting my first child. As soon as the press conference ended, I called my cook and said, ‘Quickly get some puran poli ready. I want to eat puran poli! I want to celebrate this day with puran poli and ukadiche modak,'” she shared.

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Madhuri then recalled her own pregnancy experiences and said, “I love ukadiche modak! But I never really had any cravings during my pregnancies. When I was pregnant with my younger son, though, I enjoyed eating spicy, flavourful food. And now, he eats the spiciest food in our family.”

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Where to watch Kon Honar Crorepati Kon Honar Crorepati airs on Sony Marathi and streams on Sony LIV from Monday to Saturday at 9 pm.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.