Yash breaks silence on ₹4,000 crore budget for Ramayana: ‘That is a misconception…’

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's big release Ramayana hit headlines for its massive production. It is said to be the costliest Indian film ever made so far. Producer Namit Malhotra previously said that the two-part film is made on a budget of $500 million, which amounts to ₹4,000 crore in India. Clarifying what exactly the budget of the film stands for, Yash compared the film to those in Hollywood.

Yash explains ₹ 4,000 crore budget of Ramayana Yash recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat where he was asked by host Rajat Sharma how the Ramayana's scale differs from his previous projects, especially given its reported ₹4,000-crore budget.

To this, Yash said, "That is a misconception, so let me clarify it to everyone."

He went on to explain, " ₹4000 crore is the budget for the two-part film, including release and promotion. It is the same as Hollywood. Our partner (Namit) said this after including all that. Wahan ka maths waisa hi hota hai (The math there is like this). A budget equal to the film, or sometimes more, they spend on promotion because it is global. But the revenue is global too.”

The actor who will be seen essaying the role of Ravana in the film said that the big budget of the film was required to take the film global.

“Cinema is a soft power. All of us have to work really hard towards it. Whatever happens, we will work hard and do our job properly. If not today, then tomorrow we’ll make it happen. If we don’t, someone else will -, but it should happen. That is what I feel. Both Ramayana and Toxic are attempts to position Indian cinema as global films,” he added.

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Ramayana trailer: Meet the cast The trailer of Ramayana was recently unveiled. It introduced Yash as Ravana, who emerged from the shadows before entering his grand palace and declaring his rule over the three worlds.

As darkness spreads, Lord Vishnu returns to Earth as Prince Rama. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi appears as Sita Mata. Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha.

The film focuses on Lord Rama from his life as the prince of Ayodhya to his exile, followed by battle against Ravana.

The film also stars Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor.

It is backed by Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Ramayana release date Ramayana Part One is slated to release worldwide on November 6, ahead of Diwali.