‘Your ticket to hell’: Blood-soaked Yash in new poster of Toxic impresses fans over Dhurandhar 2

Pan-India superstar Yash is all set to release his much-awaited film of the year, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. After treating fans to the teaser of the film, recently the actor dropped a fresh poster. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Yash in new poster from Toxic Yash took to his X account, formerly Twitter and dropped a poster of himself. In the new poster, Yash is seen in his clean-shaven look. While he ditched his bearded look, he sported a light moustache and a small goatee. Accesorised in a black earring, he donned a vest. Striking an intense pose, Yash was seen blood-soaked, hinting at the storyline of the period gangster film.

Sharing the poster, Yash wrote, “Your 'Ticket' to Hell #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 19-03-2026 Kannada - https://youtu.be/LYK5ETKbODE Hindi - https://youtu.be/cXymbHU5i-U Telugu https://youtu.be/zjlCyAibeWg Tamil - https://youtu.be/IOADonyCAcc Malayalam - https://youtu.be/0SYIByVkz5k #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOnMarch19th #Nayanthara @advani_kiara @humasqureshi @rukminitweets #TaraSutaria #GeetuMohandas @RaviBasrur #RajeevRavi #UjwalKulkarni #TPAbid #MohanBKere #SandeepSadashiva #PrashantDileepHardikar #KunalSharma #SandeepSharma #JJPerry @anbariv #KechaKhamphakdee #AmritSingh @KVNProductions #MonsterMindCreations @Toxic_themovie.”

Fans react to Toxic poster Reacting to the poster, many shared what they linked to about the teaser of Toxic. A few also shared advice for the actor.

A user wrote in the comments, “Because of Dhurandhar 2 they revealed this character; otherwise this should be surprise for audience (sic).” “Boss some of us feel the bgm score could be better, bcz I think bgm still too chaotic it needs to be tamed down by giving a clean perfectly pitched catchy and circus like chaotic yet rhythmic beats with proper frequency, I don't know much music but I tried to conveyed it (sic),” added another.

One said, “Expectations are high from the movie.. I hope the movie will be better than what shown in the teaser (sic).”

One more added, “He understood the pulse and selling point, quick learner...”

A different user commented, "Whoa, this Toxic teaser poster is straight-up intense. Yash looking like he just crawled out of hell and is ready to burn everything down—sweat, blood, mud smeared across that fierce face, intense stare cutting through the screen, the rugged beard, earring, and that raw, primal energy. The red title treatment and "Rocking Star Yash as Ticket" branding scream high-octane mass masala."

Someone else also said, “Going to watch Toxic over Dhurandhar at anytime.”

Yet another predicted, “Man..dropping a gritty, violent pan-India gangster movie right into the middle of the Dhurandhar 2 release window requires an insane level of confidence. Hope the box office numbers on March 19th are going to be historic.”