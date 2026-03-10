Yash looking forward to Dhurandhar 2 after averting Toxic clash, ‘Rivalry created by outsiders’: Report

Fans were about to witness the biggest box office clash of recent times as Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic were scheduled to release on 19 March. Till the last moment, the race between the two big releases was on, but later, Yash pushed his film owing to the war in the Middle East.

Yash's alleged rivalry with Dhurandhar 2 After averting the box office clash, reportedly Yash is looking forward to Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

While rumours suggested that Yash might be bitter about Dhurandhar occupying the Eid festive week for release, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Yash loved Dhurandhar and is looking forward to Part 2. All the rivalry, anxiety and competitiveness is created by outsiders desirous of juicing the so-called competition between the two films. Now, Toxic has moved forward not for fear of competition. But for the escalated war situation in the Gulf and UAE, which Dhurandhar 2 needn’t fear at all. Part 2 will be banned in Muslim countries just like Part 1 was.”

When will Toxic release On 5 March, makers of Toxic announced that the film would release on 4 June instead of its scheduled release on 19 March.

“After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release,” read an excerpt of the official statement.

Dhuroxic clash Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma said that the clash between Dhurandhar and Toxic would have been a face-off between two distinct cinematic worlds. “THE #Dhuroxic PARK… NO, I am not talking about TWO BIG FILMS #Dhurandhar2 and #Toxic releasing on March 19th. I am actually talking about a NEVER BEFORE SEEN or EXPERIENCED mythical archetype EXPLODING in the GRAND ARENA of INDIAN CINEMAS. It is a BATTLE between DAVID AND GOLIATH,” he wrote on X.

The filmmaker added, “KGF 2’s GOlIATH like collections suddenly looked like a tiny DAVID in front of #Dhurandar ‘s GOLIATH collections. But now the sequel to that GOLIATH #Dhurandhar2 , is the new DAVID staring up at #Toxic, the fresh GOLIATH.”

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

While Toxic release was pushed to not miss out on the Gulf market, Dhurandhar 2 will arrive in theatres on the same date. Instead of Toxic, it will clash with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 will have a pan-India release in five languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 release coincides with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. It is the sequel to last year's highest grossing film.

Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

