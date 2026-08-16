Yash reveals wife Radhika Pandit's reaction to intimate scenes in Toxic: 'She won’t be happy about it, but...'

Kannada star Yash awaits the release of his much-anticipated pan-India film, Toxic. The film landed in controversy right after dropping its teaser over its intimate scenes featuring Yash and others. Ahead of the film's release, Yash opened up about his wife Radhika Pandit's reaction to his bold scenes.

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Yash on intimate scenes from Toxic Joining Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash said that although his wife is an actor who understands his craft, he admitted that any partner might be uncomfortable with such scenes. However, he said that it wasn't easy for him either.

Yash said, “I think every partner would feel uncomfortable about this. I don’t want to lie. Every partner feels that way. But I think, by the end of the day, we have to understand that it’s a craft. It’s an art, and what we’re trying to achieve with this is very, very different. Some things people do because they believe in them. Some things people do because they know about them. Some things are done just because even the next generation looks up to it and learns from it. So some things have to be recorded, and I feel this story is important.”

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Radhika Pandit's reaction The KGF star continued and explained that his wife wasn't upset as she is also an actor. Yash added, “I’ve also stepped out of my comfort zone. It’s not easy for me to do these things, but the story demands it, and it’s a crucial part of it. Of course, she won’t be happy about it, but that doesn’t mean she’s upset or anything, because she trusts me. The important thing is, she’s also an actor. She understands it’s a job, and when I’m performing, it’s an actor doing their part. It’s not her husband.”

About Toxic Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas. It stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in the key roles. Yash appears in a dual role.

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The film is said to be entirely shot in Kannada and English. It will release in six languages, including dubbed versions of Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Recently, the trailer of the film was released. It is produced by Konanki Venkata Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP.

Release date Toxic is set to release worldwide in cinemas on August 26. The film was initially scheduled to release on 19 March, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.