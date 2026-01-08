Yash's 40th birthday gift to fans – Toxic makers drop power-packed teaser revealing Raya | Check netizen reactions

Toxic makers celebrate Rocking Star Yash’s 40th birthday with teaser release of the highly anticipated drama, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups.

The teaser introduced Yash as ruthless ‘Raya’.

The action-packed teaser offers a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as ‘Raya’. Set against a backdrop of a cemetery, the gory teaser opens with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence signalling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.

The actor can be heard saying “Daddy's home” at the end of the action-packed teaser.

The teaser arrives as a treat for many, who were eagerly waiting for an update, especially when Yash skipped the fan meet on his birthday.

The movie is set to release in theatres on 19 March 2026, clashing with the second instalment of the current mega blockbuster Dhurandhar.

The makers had previously revealed the first-look posters of the film’s female cast, featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, setting the tone of its dark, action-packed narrative.

Here's how netizens reacted: Toxic teaser instantly sparked excitement among fans.

“Finally, Daddy entry, they weren't kidding, said fairy tale for grown-ups,” a fan said. “Rocky bhai poora Hollywood vibe diya,” added another.

A social media user joked, “Sorry sorry galti se badi Hollywood movie ka teaser dekh liya.”

“They weren't kidding when they said fairy tale for grown ups,” added another.

Referring to the scenes in the trailer, a fan said, “Rocky bhai ending car performance in just 30 secs.”

“'THE WORLD IS MY TERRITORY' bro took this dialogue seriously,” added another.

Several netizens also expressed disbelief that the movie has been directed by Geetu Mohandas, a female director. “Can't believe that directed by geetu Mohandas(female) purely unexpected,” a netizen said.

“Bollywood ka Baap hai❤❤ Raya,” exclaimed a fan. “Bro Comeback After Years,” another added.

Comparing the movie to the super-hit Dhurandhar, whose second instalment will clash with Toxic, fans said, “100 Dhurandar ek taraf 😅aur yash ki entry ek taraf.”

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for “Moothon” and “Liar’s Dice”, it is produced by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

The film features Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

"Toxic” is also the first film in India to be simultaneously shot in English and Kannada languages.